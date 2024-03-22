Black Clover Mobile Hateful Fana release date and more details

VIC Game Studios has released the Black Clover Mobile Hateful Fana character in the title's Global Server. Hateful Fana is "eroded by hatred and taboo and controlled by a heart of vengeance", as per the official post. Arrived on March 21, 2024, in the Glober Server, the character possesses multiple skill sets and can perform Pincer Movement, combined attack, and many more.

Black Clover Mobile Hateful Fana is an SSR character from the Eye of the Midnight Sun squad who belongs to the attacker class. She was released on the Korean and Japanese servers on November 16, 2023.

Black Clover Mobile Hateful Fana character explored

Let's look at the different skill sets of Hateful Fana:

Skill 1: Harpe

ATK : 100%

: 100% MATK: 100%

This skill allows Hateful Fana to attack her enemies by throwing a harpe. This ability further lets the character apply a Hatred buff, prompting her to deal extra damage to enemies. This damage can be further increased by staking these buffs up to five times.

Note that the effect that ensues from these skills continues amidst waves. Moreover, the character attacks again after giving a 35% increased damage buff, provided the enemy has an active taunt.

Skill 2: Pincer Movement

ATK : 100%

: 100% MATK: 100%

Hateful Fana's pincer movement skill allows her to use mineral magic and Salamander's flames to attack enemies. It also allows her to apply the Hatred buff on herself and inflict the Burn buff on an enemy, which incessantly deals damage for two turns.

Special skill: Salamander's Roar

ATK : 150%

: 150% MATK: 150%

Activating the Salamander's Roar skill causes an explosion that deals massive damage to all enemies. The skill further applies a Barrier Romoval buff on an ally. Moreover, if the character has a Hatred buff, it deals extra damage. However, this damage depends on the instances of the Hatred buff:

One instance of Hatred buff: Inflicts 50% of attack damage and magic attack damages.

Inflicts 50% of attack damage and magic attack damages. Two instances of Hatred buff: Inflicts 70% of attack damage and magic attack damages.

Inflicts 70% of attack damage and magic attack damages. Three instances of Hatred buff: Inflicts 100% of attack damage and magic attack damages.

Inflicts 100% of attack damage and magic attack damages. Four instances of Hatred buff: Inflicts 130% of attack damage and magic attack damages.

Inflicts 130% of attack damage and magic attack damages. Five instances of Hatred buff: Inficts 180% of attack damage and magic attack damages.

Combined attack

ATK : 65%

: 65% MATK: 65%

The Black Clover Mobile Hateful Fana's combined attack allows her to perform an attack by teaming up with an ally. This attack inflicts a Taunt nerf on an enemy for a single turn.

Unique passive ability

Hateful Fana provides all allies with a Status Ailment Immunity buff for a single turn at the beginning of the battle, given they have a sense attribute.

These were the different attributes of the Black Clover Mobile Hateful Fana character. Check out the article to learn about the new Despair Vetto and Gueldre characters in Black Clover Mobile.