Black Clover Mobile leak hints at Despair Vetto release

If the latest news coming from the trustworthy content creator, Black Clover Mobile - News (@bclovermobileEN), is to be believed, then the title will soon welcome two new characters on the Global Server. Despair Vetto and Gueldre are the two characters whose arrival in the title has sparked a buzz in the gaming community. Moreover, as per the post released by the creator on their X account, these additions will arrive in the next five days.

This article discusses everything you need to know about the two new additions to Black Clover Mobile.

Black Clover Mobile characters Despair Vetto and Gueldre explored

1) Despair Vetto

Despair Vetto, a second version of Vetto, is a Sense Defender that soaks damage and recovers HP. A member of the Eye of The Midnight Sun squad, he is an SSR character who belongs to the Defender class.

His Destructive Strike skill allows him to increase his damage output based on the lost HP. On the other hand, the character's Regenerate skill grants him a Body Enchantment buff for two turns, providing 100 - 145% extra DEF and 30% Endurance. Moreover, it recovers his 15 - 20% of Max HP. If you equip Vetto's skill card, you'll also receive a Fortify buff for two turns.

Other skills of Despair Vetto in Black Clover Mobile include Mythical Beast Magic, Combined Attack, and two passive abilities.

2) Gueldre Poizot

An SSR character belonging to the Supporter class, Gueldre Poizot is a member of the Purple Orcas squad. The character will be a great defensive addition to the Technique lineup in Black Clover Mobile.

His Invisible Soldier skill places a defense buff on allies with the lowest HP for two turns and produces a squad of invisible soldiers that attack enemies. His other skill, Invisible Great Mage, grants him and his chosen allies a buff, delivering 15% of Max HP as a barrier for two turns. Moreover, it provides the ally a Protection buff for one turn.

Other skills of Gueldre Poizot include the Invisible Troops skill, which produces a squad of invisible knights that attack all enemies. The skill grants all allies a Fortify buff for two turns and an Invulnerability buff to the ally with the lowest HP for three turns.

Note that these skills analyses of the mentioned characters were made based on their stats in the JP/KR server. The developers will likely tweak them before releasing the characters on the global server.

