Black Clover Mobile JP half-anniversary update: Realtime PVP, crazy summon, and more

A new Black Clover Mobile update will be released during the half-anniversary celebration of the JP server. Seasoned mages and newcomers will be drawn into a spellbinding journey that unfolds with the resurgence of familiar banners, the unveiling of a groundbreaking 999x Summon, and the sweet creativity of a cake-crafting extravaganza.

This article provides all the details on the upcoming Black Clover Mobile update.

JP half anniversary update in Black Clover Mobile

A twist in the tale: Season Banners make a comeback

Players eagerly anticipated the half-anniversary celebration, only to be met with a surprising twist. Instead of unveiling a new season 7 banner, the spotlight now falls on the return of the season 2 banner for the current week, with the season 1 banner set to re-emerge in the upcoming week.

Summoning frenzy: Unleashing the 999x summon

Players are in for a summoning spectacle as the 999x summon feature takes center stage in Black Clover Mobile, providing an exhilarating opportunity to secure the top 10 selected units. The chaos of multiple mage SSRs in a single summon will unfold, injecting an electrifying unpredictability into each summoning session.

Sweet creativity

For players with a sweet tooth and a knack for creativity, the cake-crafting event steals the spotlight. Mages can embark on a delectable journey of crafting, earning rewards as satisfying as a perfectly baked cake.

Login bonanza

The half-anniversary 7-day login bonus paves the way for a long celebration in Black Clover Mobile, concluding with the ultimate reward of a universal SSR dupe. Players can relish the fruits of their dedication in this rewarding journey through the anniversary festivities.

Grinding glory: Unleashing the 7-day boost

The 7-day boost ensures every effort invested in Black Clover Mobile will reap bountiful rewards. This grind is a golden opportunity for players to progress swiftly through the ranks.

The half-anniversary quiz

Players can challenge their wits with the half-anniversary quiz, a cerebral addition to the celebration. Testing their knowledge of the Black Clover universe can give rewards of mastery.

World Boss resurgence

In a captivating shade of blue, the World Boss makes a triumphant return, bringing two new craftable gear sets. Crafting gear undergoes significant changes, inviting players to gear up and face the challenge with renewed vigor.

Guild battle returns

The Guild battle will return in the game, promising fierce competition and strategic battles. Players will vie for glory in a test of tactical prowess with their guild.

Battle Pass features past skill pages

The Battle Pass takes a nostalgic turn, featuring the past six seasons of skill pages. Delving into the archive of skills allows players to enhance their mage's prowess with the accumulated knowledge of previous seasons.

Unveiling new packs

New packs hit the shelves in the Black Clover Mobile, offering enticing deals to enhance the magical journey. Players can seize the opportunity to power up and progress with these carefully curated packages.

Crystal bonanza: 1+1 one-time benefit resets

Crystal enthusiasts are in for a treat as the 1+1 one-time benefit resets, providing a lucrative chance to stock up on this invaluable resource and bolster their magical arsenal.

Real-time PVP vs. friends

Real-time PVP takes an exciting turn as friends can now engage in thrilling battles. Players can challenge their companions and prove who the true mage master is in this dynamic addition to the gaming experience.

Gateway shift: Monthly changes and mage selection box

The gateway of destiny undergoes a temporary closure, accompanied by the removal of the key of destiny in the monthly rotation of Black Clover Mobile. Furthermore, the season 1-6 mage selection box takes place, allowing players to choose from past illustrious characters upon completing the monthly objectives.

Rewards galore: Character buffs

Amazing buffs to rookie mage attendance and returning mage attendance rewards make the journey of growth more rewarding than ever. New and returning players are enticed by the promise of substantial rewards.

Seasoned veterans and classic units from season 1, including Red Yami, Red Vetto, and Sally, also receive substantial buffs in Black Clover Mobile. Both season 1 and Red Yami see enhancements to their dupe passives, ensuring their continued dominance on the battlefield.

The Black Clover Mobile JP half-anniversary celebration will poise players for a whirlwind of excitement, challenges, and unparalleled rewards.

