Black Clover Mobile Kahono: Release date, abilities, and more

Black Clover Mobile is set to unveil a new unit and captivate players with her mesmerizing melodies. Kahono, the future idol, promises to elevate the gaming experience with her soothing beats. She possesses a unique set of abilities, including her healing ability that ensures an extended duration in battles.

This article highlights Kahono's release date, abilities, and the unique qualities that make her a valuable addition to any squad.

Kahono details in Black Clover Mobile

Release date in the global server

Mark your calendars, as Kiato and Kahono are set to grace the global Black Clover Mobile server on January 4, 2024. Players can enhance their squads and dive into exciting new adventures with the arrival of the musical maestro.

Abilities that harmonize with power and healing

Kahono's arsenal of abilities revolves around the perfect blend of power and healing, making her an ideal support unit for any team in Black Clover Mobile. One of her signature moves involves unleashing a destructive beat - firing mana in the form of a sound wave that deals damage to enemies.

Additionally, her mana grants the ally with the lowest HP continuous recovery equal to 4% of their maximum HP for 4 turns, ensuring the sustainability of your squad in the heat of battle.

The Rhythm Barrier is another enchanting ability, creating a barrier of song magic that encourages all allies. This skill grants a buff equal to 14% of max HP for 2 turns, an increased level 2 defense for 2 turns, and an increased level 2 HP recovery for 2 turns. The harmonious synergy of these buffs provides a substantial advantage to your team during confrontations.

Healing Lullaby: A special melody for recovery and buffs

Kahono's special skill, Healing Lullaby, showcases her proficiency in song magic in Black Clover Mobile. Playing a beautiful melody, she heals all allies with an HP recovery equal to 20% of their max HP. Furthermore, this skill bestows an increased level 2 All-ATK buff for 2 turns, ensuring that your team is not only healed but also strengthened for upcoming challenges.

Team synergy and partner buffs

Kahono shines when working in tandem with a team. Her combined attack includes providing a significant buff to her partner besides an increase in level 5 All-ATK and HP recovery. This collaborative effort ensures that her presence benefits not only herself but elevates the overall strength of the entire team.

Passive abilities

Beyond her active skills, she boasts passive abilities that enhance her survivability and utility. She takes 5% reduced damage, showcasing her resilience in the face of adversity. Additionally, her passive ability applies a 10% increased max HP to herself, further fortifying her role as a reliable support unit.

In conclusion, the introduction of Kahono to Black Clover Mobile brings a harmonious blend of power, healing, and support, making her an ideal choice for beginners eager to delve into the enchanting world of Black Clover Mobile.