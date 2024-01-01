Black Clover M: Kiato global server release date and more

Kiato's arrival in the Black Clover M global server was confirmed recently with an official X post. The popular member of the Underwater Temple will appear with his dancing skills to destroy the Enemy team. While the JP/KR server players are awaiting the arrival of Fest Mereoleona and other top champions, the global server community appears excited for their New Year gift.

This article will talk about the Kiato global server and explore his skills.

Kiato global server release date in Black Clover M

An official X (formerly Twitter) post on January 1, 2024, confirmed the arrival of Kiato on the global server in Black Clover M. The dancing swordsman from Underwater Temple will arrive on December 4, 2024.

While the JP/KR servers constantly get new updates, global players usually wait for a good champion. However, with the arrival of Julius and now Kiato, there has been a remarkable shift.

Here is a complete skill analysis of the champion.

Skill 1: Cross Slash

First Skill of Kiato (Image via Vic Game Studios)

If Kiato has a [Buff], he attacks after granting a 15% [Increased DMG Dealt] buff.

Skill 2: Swirling Torrent

Attacks after granting a 10% [Increased CRIT Rate] buff for every active [Buff] present.

Special Skill: Dancing Vortex

Special Skill of Kiato (Image via Vic Game Studios)

If there are two or more active [Buff(s)] attacks against enemies will become CRIT

Attack after gaining a 15% [Increased ACC] for every active [Buff]

So, we can assume that Kiota’s global server version depends greatly on his buffs.

Today’s code for Black Clover Mobile 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway

The game has held a 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway since December 25, 2023. Today’s (January 1, 2024) code is BCM8NEWYEAR. Players must be familiar with the code-redeeming process to receive rewards.

The Black Clover M PV Trailer is here

A new PV Trailer just launched in Black Clover Mobile. If you follow the Rise of the Wizard King X account, share or retweet the above post with a comment providing the server name, AID, and nickname before January 7, 2024. Through this process, you can be among 80 lucky participants who win 10 Summon Tickets.

