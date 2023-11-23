Black Clover Mobile: Rise of the Wizard King Chapter 1 trailer launch, Clover Academy graduates, and more

Black Clover Mobile: Rise of the Wizard King is the manga/anime inspired turn-based RPG gacha title from VIC Game Studios. The developer regularly posts new updates arriving in the title to keep the community excited. The title's official X post confirmed the arrival of Black Clover Mobile Chapter 1 on November 30, 2023.

This article brings an overall roundup of all the latest updates brewing in the Black Clover Mobile: Rise of the Wizard King gaming universe.

Black Clover Mobile: Rise of the Wizard King Chapter 1: Release date, trailer launch, and more

Expand Tweet

While Black Clover Mobile: Rise of the Wizard King Chapter 1 has been available on the Advance Server for quite some time, you need to wait until the game's launch to get access. As per the official X post, the first chapter will arrive with the title on November 30, 2023.

As per the preview, Asta and Yuno promised each other to become the Wizard King. However, while the former has received his legendary four-leaf clover grimoire, born without the magical powers, the road to becoming the sorcerer supreme has become harder for Asta.

Prepare to join Asta and Yuno in their magical journey to become the Wizard King through engaging combat. Put Asta’s magic of never giving up to a test to try and grab his grimoire in this strategic turn-based RPG.

What is Clover Academy in Black Clover Mobile: Rise of the Wizard King? Semester start date and heroes

Expand Tweet

While the Academy's function in the game is not clear yet, the manga/anime describes it as the training school for the next generation Wizard Kings.

Rise of the Wizard King season 1 will kick off on November 30, 2023. The first semester of Clover Academy will begin on the same date. Take a look at the Mages and other heroes you will encounter in the title.

Asta

Expand Tweet

SSR Asta arrives in the Clover Academy with his anti-magic. With an active buff, the attacker has a 50% chance of inflicting 70% damage to opponents with his first skill.

His second skill provides immense buffs as it has an 80% chance of getting 20% increased stamina once used.

His ultimate gets him an extra turn when attacking enemies with 80% or above remaining HP.

Yami

Expand Tweet

His first skill strikes after increasing All ATK Lv. 1 upon having four or more SP. His second skill blocks all enemy HP recovery for one turn, while increasing his SP.

Yami’s ultimate helps decrease enemy SP by three points, while inflicting damage to them for two turns.

While Mimosa is another SSR mage arriving in the Clover Academy, the official page hasn't unveiled her powers yet.

The Black Clover Mobile: Rise of the Wizard King pre-registration is open now. Discover more details by clicking on the link.