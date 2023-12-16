Black Clover Mobile tier list: All characters ranked (December 2023)

Black Clover Mobile, a popular gacha role-playing game, is inspired by the successful anime and manga series, Black Clover. The game boasts a diverse roster of characters with unique abilities. As the game continues to evolve, staying informed on which characters excel in it and which don't is important.

This article places each fighter into an appropriate tier based on their in-game performance. Here is the updated tier list for December 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Black Clover Mobile character tier list in December 2023

S-tier

S-tier characters in Black Clover Mobile ascend to a level of unparalleled utility, establishing themselves as indispensable assets within the game's dynamic landscape. These units stand out as beacons of strength, possessing a remarkable combination of skills and abilities that elevate them above their peers.

In December 2023, the following characters established themselves in the top tier:

Noelle [Swimsuit]

Fana [Hateful]

Rhya

Julius

Charlotte Roselei

Yami Sukehiro

Charlotte [Ceremony]

Langris Vaude

Mimosa [Clover Academy]

Nebra Silva

Rades Spirito

Yuno [Swimsuit]

Charmy [Swimsuit]

Fana

Gifso

Kiato

Lotus Whomalt

Mars

A-tier

A-tier characters in Black Clover Mobile emerge as versatile and formidable fighters with admirable strategic prowess. Although they may not ascend to the absolute pinnacle of power, these characters command attention as stalwart champions capable of holding their ground in a multitude of situations.

The A-tier lineup for December 2023 features:

Noelle [Halloween]

Asta [Clover Academy]

Charmy [Halloween]

Finral Roulacase

Leopold Vermillion

Sally

Fuegoleon Vermillion

Licht

Rill Boismortier

Charlotte [Clover Academy]

Gauche [Swimsuit]

Kahono

William Vangeance

B-tier

B-tier are decent contributors in combat. While not basking in the radiant glory that comes from being in the upper echelons, these characters offer a level of utility and proficiency that renders them dependable assets, particularly when tailored to be used in specific team compositions or for content challenges.

The December 2023 B-tier roster includes:

Asta

Asta [Swimsuit]

Fuegoleon [Clover Academy]

Magna [Ceremony]

Mimosa Vermillion

Noelle Silva

Queen of Witches

Theresa

Vetto

Gueldre Poizot

Jack [Clover Academy]

Vanessa Enoteca

Vanessa [Swimsuit]

Vetto [Despair]

Yuno

Charmy Pappitson

Nozel Silva

Sol Marron

Solid Silva

Yami [Clover Academy]

C-tier

C-tier characters can be handy depending on the situation. Unlike their higher-tier counterparts, they reside in this tier because they rely on specific builds or meticulously crafted team compositions to unlock their true potential.

The December 2023 C-tier unit list includes:

Magna Swing

Yuno [Golden Dawn]

Valtos

Gauche Adlai

Jack the Ripper

Luck Voltia

D-tier

Characters in the D-tier are not recommended for incorporation into your team compositions, primarily owing to their subpar performance levels. These individuals may face challenges in making the desired impact during combat, exhibiting limitations that hinder their effectiveness on this game's virtual battlefield.

The December 2023 D-tier list characters are:

Baro

Geork

Lily

Neige

Shiren Tium

Alecdora Sandler

Catherine

Klaus Lunettes

Marx Francois

Gordon Agrippa

Heath Grice

Revchi Salik

Salim de Hapshass

Sekke Bronzazza

As the Black Clover Mobile landscape evolves, keeping informed on which fighters rank better than others will help you pick the right ones.

