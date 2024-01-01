Black Myth Wukong is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most anticipated games of 2024. The Chinese mythology-inspired souls-like, which is being developed by Game Science, has left a lasting impression on fans of the genre. This is partly due to its flashy combat system but also due to its impressive and unique art style as well as graphical fidelity.

Recently, during The Game Awards 2023, the Chinese mythology-inspired souls-like finally received an official release date, alongside a new gameplay trailer, giving players a glimpse at the combat system, enemy types, and boss fights. Game Science also revealed key information regarding the title's pre-order.

Here's everything you need to know about Game Science's upcoming souls-like RPG, its official release date, pre-order details, platforms, and more.

What is Black Myth Wukong's official release date?

While it was previously speculated that Black Myth Wukong would be released in early 2024, a Summer 2024 release date was later confirmed by Game Science for their upcoming game. The highly anticipated souls-like is scheduled to be released on August 20, 2024, for all current-generation console and PC platforms.

Game Science's souls-like is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

Built on Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5, Black Myth Wukong is taking a similar approach to its story and setting as Round 8 Studio's Lies of P, another souls-like released quite recently. Similar to Lies of P, Game Science's souls-like features a setting inspired by a fable, i.e., Journey to the West, while also introducing its own spin to the story.

Black Myth Wukong pre-order details

Although the store page for Black Myth Wukong is up and live on all platforms, the pre-orders are yet to go live, which isn't surprising for modern AA or AAA releases. Game Science has yet to reveal any information regarding the game's pricing or any potential pre-order bonuses that players can expect for pre-purchasing the title ahead of its official release.

However, if you want to keep track of the game's pre-orders going live, you can add the title to your wishlist on your platform of choice. Adding a game to your wishlist keeps you updated regarding its pre-order or other purchase-related information. You can wishlist titles on PS, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and Epic Games Store via the game's store page.

We will update this section as Game Science reveals more information surrounding their upcoming souls-like RPG's pre-orders, pricing, PC system requirements, and more.