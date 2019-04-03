Blackout: Great news regarding Call of Duty's Battle Royale in April

Treyarch's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 came with its own spin of the Battle Royale genre. The Battle Royale was initially behind a premium together with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, but it will be free to play on the PS4, Xbox One and PC from April 2 till April 30.

Blackout and Black Ops 4 were released together in October 2018 and it was an interesting spin on the Battle Royale games. At the time, Fortnite and PUBG were still the dominant Battle Royales. Apex Legends had not even released yet, nor did Battlefield V's Firestorm.

Blackout also recently got a new map, Alcatraz. Alcatraz is a close quarters map which is loosely based on the Zombies map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. The community has received the map well and it proved that Battle Royales can work perfectly fine in smaller maps instead of really large ones.

Blackout is actually a good Battle Royale. Personally, I thought it was a lot better than Fortnite and PUBG because it used a lot of elements from the Call of Duty series and had more depth to the game. The weapon system and vehicle system was far superior and the only Battle Royale which was better to me was Battlefield V's Firestorm and Apex Legends.

Blackout's biggest problem was that Activision got greedy. Not only was Black Ops 4 an AAA game costing $60 (and no single player campaign!), the cost of the Battle Pass was also $60 and it ended up being way too pricy to even keep up with. Blackout still saw tremendous success on the Xbox One and PS4 though.

It's not likely it will be free forever. But now you have the chance to try out this Battle Royale completely for free! It's worth checking out and you can decide whether you want to pay the premium for Black Ops 4.

