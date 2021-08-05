BLACKPINK Animal Crossing: New Horizons island upsets fans, here is why

On the 5th anniversary of their debut album, the music band BLACKPINK got a custom island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Instead of a celebration, however, the inclusion was met with massive resentment from fans.

Nintendo has faced a lot of criticism recently for seemingly abandoning Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, the past couple of updates have brought in a bucketload of new content, including seasonal events and items to save the day. Therefore, the addition of the BLACKPINK island seemed perfect to satisfy the fans.

The island, colored in pink, comes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons on 6th August. Named 'InYourArea', the island is a tribute to the hit BLACKPINK album. Unfortunately, for some reason, BLACKPINK fans are upset with this addition.

Why are BLACKPINK fans upset with the 'InYourArea' Animal Crossing: New Horizons island?

Given that this was the 5th anniversary of their debut album, BLACKPINK fans had expected a new album or a song. However, when they came across the tweet from YG Entertainment (the agency handling the Korean band), they were extremely upset.

Many BLACKPINK fans claimed they aren't gamers, and argued the same for the band itself. Therefore, an Animal Crossing: New Horizons island makes absolutely no sense for the fans.

There were many angry replies from BLACKPINK fans to the YG's tweet announcing the Animal Crossing: New Horizons pink island. Some users even threatened to destroy the YG headquarters.

WE WANT MUSIC, BLACKPINK ARE SINGERS, NOT GAMERS OR ONLINE SELLERS, BLINK DOES NOT WANT STUPID GAMES. THE ONLY THING WE WANT IS FOR YOU TO TREAT THEM WELL AND GIVE THEM MUSIC BECAUSE THEY ARE SINGERS! @ygent_official — Nico (@lsdrvsmecrzy) August 4, 2021

Any tips how to get a helicopter ?? I just want to go to korea and smash yg — BLNK (@CazyCazy1) August 4, 2021

WHAT THE FUCK IS THIS WHERE ARE THEY???!!!!! WE STAN MUSICIANS NOT ONLINE SELLERS OR GAMERS???? — cedrick. 공감 EMPATHY. EXO-L DAY / GG14EVA (@dyompathy) August 4, 2021

Disappointed for this project. Nothing special to any of this project. The movie was like a additional from the light up the sky and rest is nothing at all. None of the projects were related to music. — Bonito Flakes (@imcalledflakes) August 4, 2021

WHO TOLD YOU MAKING A GAME WAS A GOOD IDEA BECAUSE IT'S NOT — ًmar (@lisattentions) August 4, 2021

Another reason BLACKPINK fans are unhappy with Animal Crossing: New Horizons' pink-colored island is because it is a paid Nintendo Switch game, and most fans neither possess the game nor the console.

yeah in order to visit islands on this game you have to pay for some subscription on nintendo shop like wtf is YG doing — 키미에요 (@_kimfaura) August 4, 2021

I don’t even have nintendo switch 😭 — ً (@jencensored) August 4, 2021

In fact, since all the BLACKPINK 5th-anniversary events have been paid up until now, fans were hoping for a relief with this one. However, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons BLACKPINK island turned out to be the final nail in the coffin for the Blinks.

Ultimately, fans aren't infuriated by the game or Nintendo. Instead, it is the entertainment agency which has drawn their ire. On the other hand, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons BLACKPINK island definitely comes as a treat for Nintendo Switch players.

