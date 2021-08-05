Lisa in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Expected release date, Blackpink island, community reaction and more

Blackpink, an immensely popular South Korean girl entertainment group, is set to debut their custom Animal Crossing island. The group's fifth anniversary is coming in just a few days, so they wanted to make an Animal Crossing island to celebrate it.

Lisa, arguably the most popular girl in the group, has an upcoming solo outing that will also do well with some extra exposure. Their talent agency, YG Entertainment, announced the island in a tweet that has received a lot of positive reactions. At the time of writing, the tweet has over 45 thousand likes. Here's everything known about the island so far.

Celebrating the 5th anniversary of their debut, BLACKPINK Island released!



BLACKPINK Island colored in pink is coming to you.

Are you ready for a trip to BLACKPINK Island?



2021.08.06 Coming Soon#BLACKPINK #BLACKPINK_ISLAND #InYourArea pic.twitter.com/nPTyOAxUvh — BLACKPINK GLOBAL BLINK (@ygofficialblink) August 4, 2021

Blackpink island in Animal Crossing

This is not the first time people with celebrity status have used Animal Crossing to create a custom island for their fans and supporters. Joe Biden did it during the election season and ended up winning the presidency. Guy Fieri recreated Flavor Town in Animal Crossing and, well, he didn't really need any popularity boost.

Flavor Town. Image via Animal Crossing

The release date for the island is expected to be tomorrow, August 6th. That comes a couple days before their actual fifth anniversary, which is August 8th.

While many fans are excited about the prospect of seeing their favorite K-pop band make it to the virtual world of Animal Crossing, not everyone is pleased. Citing the fact that these women are singers and not gamers, some people are upset that the talent agency is doing this.

WE WANT MUSIC, BLACKPINK ARE SINGERS, NOT GAMERS OR ONLINE SELLERS, BLINK DOES NOT WANT STUPID GAMES. THE ONLY THING WE WANT IS FOR YOU TO TREAT THEM WELL AND GIVE THEM MUSIC BECAUSE THEY ARE SINGERS! @ygent_official — Nico (@lsdrvsmecrzy) August 4, 2021

With group member Lisa about to potentially embark on the first solo outing of the group this summer, many fans want the focus to be there, rather than on meaningless video games that won't do much for them. Even the upcoming movie that was announced is upsetting many members of their fanbase, because, like the Animal Crossing island, it's not music.

Disappointed for this project. Nothing special to any of this project. The movie was like a additional from the light up the sky and rest is nothing at all. None of the projects were related to music. — Bonito Flakes (@imcalledflakes) August 4, 2021

While it appears that a lot of fans would prefer the band focus on music, it can be assumed that these other things won't hurt them. Having an Animal Crossing island for their fans to visit probably didn't take much time or effort to create.

It also probably didn't directly involve any of the members of the group, so it didn't actively take away from their ability to work on music. Lisa has probably not stopped working on her solo outing, so the island will be nothing but a good thing for the group moving forward.

Lisa. Image via Singapore Tatler

Will this island become a hit with Animal Crossing players?

