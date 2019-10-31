BLAST Pro Series Copenhagen | A preview

Atharva Kulkarni FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 31 Oct 2019, 18:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Blast Pro series Cophanagen

Boasting a prize pool of $250,000, the CS: GO tournament Blast Pro series is set to take place in the Royal Arena in front of 20,000 passionate Danish fans. This will be the last stop of the Blast Pro series in 2019 before its grand finale in Bahrain.

With Team Liquid, Astralis and FaZe Clan already locking down three out of the four grand finale slots, the last spot is up for grabs for the Ninjas, Na'Vi and Cloud9. A very unlikely scenario will result if either of Cloud9 or Na'Vi going through as they are both tied at 6 points while the Ninjas are sitting comfortably at 16 points.

The format of the event is similar as the previous ones with one group round robin best-of-one matches with the top two qualifying for the best of three grand final. All matches on the second day will be played in front of the crowd will 3 streams simultaneously showing the matches for the viewers at home.

A lot is there to prove for all the attending teams as four out of the six attending have fairly new lineups and would like to get some valuable LAN experience under their belt. We take a look at each team individually and what's at stake for them in this tournament.

Astralis

Astralis would love to win this event in front of their home crowd. A win would also mean regaining the #1 spot from Evil Geniuses in the world rankings since the gap between them is ameager 30 points and with latter not attending the event makes it even easier for the Danes.

Astralis will be looking to regain their number 1 spot in the world rankings.

Team Liquid

Team Liquid have a lot to prove in this tournament. After a disappointing 3rd place finish at ESL One New York and a shocking last place exit at Dreamhack Masters Malmo, Team Liquid have had enough time to go home and recharge their batteries and come out in form they showed throughout the summer of 2019. Anything but a first place finish will be a disappointing result for the North American Squad.

Team Liquid would love to come back to form by winning the event.

FaZe Clan

As for FaZe Clan, their results haven't been good to be considered a challenger for the trophy. Since bringing in the Brazilian superstar Coldzera, FaZe are yet to match the expectations of their fans. Having failed to qualify for EPL S10 (in the first round) and ECS, now would be the right time for the international squad to get back to winning ways. It won't be easy as all the teams attending except Cloud9 are placed above them in world rankings.

Advertisement

NiKo will need to step up for FaZe Clan to have a decent result in the Royal Arena.

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Inconsistency is synonymous with the Ninjas in Pyjamas over the last year or so. Although the squad has has shown some signs of consistency by decent placings in Dreamhack masters Malmo and Starseries in Turkey, we will need to see more from the Ninjas if they are to be considered title contenders towards the end of the season. Anything but a last place finish will seal their spot at the Global finals in Bahrain.

REZ and f0rest will need to be at their highest level for Ninjas to have a shot at the trophy.

Natus Vincere

The CIS squad of Natus Vincere have had mixed results since bringing in guardiaN from FaZe Clan. They almost exceeded everyone's expectations with a top-four finish at Malmo since they only had a few days of practice with guardiaN but bombed out in last place in Turkey with losses to G2 Esports and Herioc. With EPICENTER and EPL S10 being the last two events of 2019 for the squad, they would love to start lifting some trophies and end their year on high.

guardiaN has not been his best since rejoining Na'Vi, he would love to change that in Copenhagen.

Cloud9

Its almost been a year since Cloud9 have been title contenders at major CS:GO events. They are the lowest ranked team attending the event. With a recent roster change of bringing in Subroza in place of TenZ, they are hoping that they can do some damage in Copenhagen. The best-of-one format caters to upsets and who knows maybe Cloud9 can pull off some. With daps at the helm along with star players like autimatic and Mixwell, it would only be foolish to underestimate the North american squad.

Who do you think will win Blast Pro series Copenhagen? Let us know in the comments down below.