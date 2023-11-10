Bleach Brave Souls tier list (November 2023)

Bleach Brave Souls draws its inspiration from Tite Kubo's original manga series. This game, just like its anime counterpart, is famous among fans for its gut-wrenching storyline and emotional character arcs. Developed by Klab Games, it offers a diverse range of modes, from PvE to PvP, ensuring a captivating experience for its playerbase.
The frequent introduction of new characters highlights the importance for gamers to stay informed about the evolving tier list based on the characters' in-game strength.
In this article, we'll provide the updated tier list of characters of Bleach Brave Souls for November 2023.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.
Bleach Brave Souls November 2023 character tier list
Characters in Bleach Brave Souls have various levels of upgradation throughout the storyline. We will consider their strongest version and rank accordingly. The updated November tier list is presented below.
S-tier
S-tier characters in Bleach Brave Souls are the epitome of power, boasting unparalleled abilities that can turn the tide of any battle. They possess a combination of devastating attacks and strategic utility, making them formidable assets in any game mode. Here are the top-tier brawlers dominating the November 2023 meta:
- Sosuke Aizen
- Ichigo Kurosaki
- Ninny Spangcole
- Yhwach
- Genryusai Yamamoto
- Bruno Bangnyfe
- Hanataro Yamada
- Nnoitora Gilga
- Rukia Kuchiki
- Kenpachi Zaraki
- Gin Ichimaru
A-tier
The A-tier characters may not hold the top spot, but their versatility and skillful tactics make them worthy contenders on the battlefield. These characters require skilled execution and strategic thinking to have their full potential unleashed, offering players a dynamic and challenging gameplay experience. In November 2023, the A-tier roster includes:
- Ulquiorra
- Yasutora Sado 'Chad'
- Yoruichi Shihoin
- Orihime Inoue
- Cien Grantz
- Toshiro Hitsugaya
- Izuru
- Lilinette Gingerback
- Nelliel Tu Odelschwank
- Yammy Llargo
- Yachiru Unohana
- Halibel
- Yumichika
B-tier
In the B-tier, characters possess a solid set of skills; however, success in battle depends on the player's ability to exploit their strengths effectively. The B-tier roster for November 2023 includes:
- Ryuken Ishida
- Byakuya Kuchiki
- Kisuke Urahara
- Shuhei
- White Zangetsu
- Mayuri
- Nemo Kurotsochi
- Momo
- Shukuro Tsukishima
- Ikkaku Madarame
- Grimmjow Jeagerjaques
- Homura and Shizuku
- Shunsui Kyoraku
- Yukio Hans Vorarlberna
- Shuren
- Sojiro Kusaka
C-tier
The C-tier characters in Bleach Brave Souls may have unique abilities, but they often require a higher level of commitment and skill to compete with their higher-tier counterparts. The November 2023 C-tier list includes:
- Bambietta
- Soi Fon
- Sajin Komamura
- Kensei Muguruma
- Nanao Ise
- Hiyori Sarugaki
- Ururu Tsumugiya
- Mashiro Kuna
- Szayelaporro Grantz
- Koga Kuchiki
- Jushiro Ukitake
- Jackie Tristan
- Marechiyo Omaeda
- Ginrei Kuchiki
- Shukuro Tsukihima
- Ganryu
- Isane Kotetsu
- Riruka Dokugamine