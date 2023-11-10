Bleach Brave Souls tier list (November 2023)

Bleach Brave Souls draws its inspiration from Tite Kubo's original manga series. This game, just like its anime counterpart, is famous among fans for its gut-wrenching storyline and emotional character arcs. Developed by Klab Games, it offers a diverse range of modes, from PvE to PvP, ensuring a captivating experience for its playerbase.

The frequent introduction of new characters highlights the importance for gamers to stay informed about the evolving tier list based on the characters' in-game strength.

In this article, we'll provide the updated tier list of characters of Bleach Brave Souls for November 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Bleach Brave Souls November 2023 character tier list

Characters in Bleach Brave Souls have various levels of upgradation throughout the storyline. We will consider their strongest version and rank accordingly. The updated November tier list is presented below.

S-tier

S-tier characters in Bleach Brave Souls are the epitome of power, boasting unparalleled abilities that can turn the tide of any battle. They possess a combination of devastating attacks and strategic utility, making them formidable assets in any game mode. Here are the top-tier brawlers dominating the November 2023 meta:

Sosuke Aizen

Ichigo Kurosaki

Ninny Spangcole

Yhwach

Genryusai Yamamoto

Bruno Bangnyfe

Hanataro Yamada

Nnoitora Gilga

Rukia Kuchiki

Kenpachi Zaraki

Gin Ichimaru

A-tier

The A-tier characters may not hold the top spot, but their versatility and skillful tactics make them worthy contenders on the battlefield. These characters require skilled execution and strategic thinking to have their full potential unleashed, offering players a dynamic and challenging gameplay experience. In November 2023, the A-tier roster includes:

Ulquiorra

Yasutora Sado 'Chad'

Yoruichi Shihoin

Orihime Inoue

Cien Grantz

Toshiro Hitsugaya

Izuru

Lilinette Gingerback

Nelliel Tu Odelschwank

Yammy Llargo

Yachiru Unohana

Halibel

Yumichika

B-tier

In the B-tier, characters possess a solid set of skills; however, success in battle depends on the player's ability to exploit their strengths effectively. The B-tier roster for November 2023 includes:

Ryuken Ishida

Byakuya Kuchiki

Kisuke Urahara

Shuhei

White Zangetsu

Mayuri

Nemo Kurotsochi

Momo

Shukuro Tsukishima

Ikkaku Madarame

Grimmjow Jeagerjaques

Homura and Shizuku

Shunsui Kyoraku

Yukio Hans Vorarlberna

Shuren

Sojiro Kusaka

C-tier

The C-tier characters in Bleach Brave Souls may have unique abilities, but they often require a higher level of commitment and skill to compete with their higher-tier counterparts. The November 2023 C-tier list includes:

Bambietta

Soi Fon

Sajin Komamura

Kensei Muguruma

Nanao Ise

Hiyori Sarugaki

Ururu Tsumugiya

Mashiro Kuna

Szayelaporro Grantz

Koga Kuchiki

Jushiro Ukitake

Jackie Tristan

Marechiyo Omaeda

Ginrei Kuchiki

Shukuro Tsukihima

Ganryu

Isane Kotetsu

Riruka Dokugamine