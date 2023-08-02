Bleach Brave Souls is one of the most popular games that feature characters from Tite Kubo's Bleach. This game also influenced the comeback of Bleach anime, as it kept the craze for the franchise going. Known as a "hack-and-slash" type game with Gacha features, this game allows its users to summon Bleach characters and play with them in different game modes.

Recently, on July 23, 2023, this game marked its 8th Anniversary and released new characters for summoning. From PVE mode to PVP, this game by Klab Games company has many interesting modes to keep its player base interested. Moreover, new characters are released every month. Therefore, having knowledge of the strongest characters in the game is vital for every new player of this Bleach game.

These are the top 10 strongest characters in Bleach Brave Souls

1) Aizen (6th Anniversary version)

6th Anniversary version of Aizen Sosuke (Image via Klab Games)

The 6th Anniversary of BBS introduced an exceptionally strong version of Aizen in the game. Aizen (6th Anniversary version) is a Heart attribute character with +2 Frenzy. Despite being a two-year-old character, this version of Aizen still packs a punch.

Since it has a homing vortex on its Strong Attack two and Sharpshooter skill, players don't have to worry about auto-ing content on this game with this character. Furthermore, Aizen (6th Anniversary version) also has Hit Hidden Enemies ability, Havoc 20%, and two innate skills, Paralysis Resistance and Dodge Soul Reaper Damage.

2) Macy Baljure (Parasol Version)

Parasol version of Macy in Bleach Brave Souls (Image via Klab Games)

Macy Baljure is a character from the Burn The Witch novel by Tite Kubo. Recently, Bleach Brave Souls collaborated with Burn The Witch and released three characters, including Macy.

This character is presented as a Speed Attribute Character with No Affiliation Killer and Squad Zero Killer. It's a strong attack damage character with -12% Strong attack recharge time.

Macy also has Sharpshooter, Havoc, and Sprinter +1 as innate skills. Moreover, just like Aizen (6th Anniversary version), Macy also has +2 Frenzy and a homing vortex on S2.

3) Shigekuni Genryusai Yamamoto (TYBW: The Fire Version)

Yamamoto's TYBW Fire version in Bleach Brave Souls (Image via Klab Games)

The TYBW: Fire Version of Shigekuni Genryusai Yamamoto is one of the strongest characters in Bleach Brave Souls, especially if it's max transcended. With Frenzy+1, Bombardment +1, Damage to the Burning Enemies +40%, and Damage to the Weakened Enemies +40%, this Power Attribute character deals immense damage.

Furthermore, it also has a Status Ailment Spiritual Pressure Boost of +80%. With two Killer effects (Quincy and Hollow), this character was one of the highlights of the 7th Anniversary of BBS.

4) Sosuke Aizen (TYBW: The Agony version)

Aizen Sosuke as seen in the game (Image via Klab Games)

In Bleach Brave Souls, there are many different game modes, like PVE, Epic Raids, PVP, Guild Quest, and more. This version of Sosuke Aizen can be used for any of those game modes, except PVP.

Just like the Bleach anime, Sosuke Aizen's powers are also reflected in this game. This Technique Attribute version of Aizen is a normal attack damage character with Flurry +1. Its S2 gives it a protective shield of five turns and also boosts its damage.

Furthermore, this character has one of the best abilities called Read All Affiliation Dodges. Overall, Sosuke Aizen (The Agony version) is one of the strongest characters in Bleach Brave Souls.

5) Ichigo Kurosaki (Thousand Year Blood War 2022 Version)

Ichigo Kurosaki TYBW 2022 version in Bleach Brave Souls (Image via Klab Games)

Bleach Brave Souls released this version of Ichigo to commemorate the return of the Bleach TYBW anime in 2022. Although it has been a year, this Heart Attribute Ichigo deals an exceptional amount of damage, thanks to its Frenzy +2, Increased Damage to Enemies Not Afflicted by an Ailment 100%.

Moreover, it is also equipped with skills such as Hit Hidden Enemies+ Pierce Iron Skin, Havoc 20%, Shared Complete Status Immunity, and more. As its special, Kurosaki uses his Getsuga Tensho.

6) Ichigo Kurosaki (Renewed Version)

Ichigo Quincy version (Image via Klab Games)

This version of Ichigo shows him unlocking his potential as a Quincy. Ichigo in this state uses a Quincy bow to inflict damage. So, this character was introduced as a Technique attribute-Strong Attack Damage character.

With powerful skills such as Frenzy +2, Sharpshooter, Status Ailment Spiritual Pressure Boost, and Full Stamina Damage Boost 20%, this character can auto any content, except PVP. Moreover, the Quincy Ichigo has Sprinter +2, making it nimble during PVE content.

7) Bruno Bangnyfe (Parasol Version)

Bruno as seen in the game (Image via Klab Games)

The collaboration between Burn The Witch and Bleach Brave Souls saw Bruno Bangnyfe come to the game. The Parasol Version of Bruno is a Heart Attribute character with Strong Attack Damage powers. Just like Macy (Parasol Version), Bruno also has Frenzy +2.

Additionally, Bruno also has extremely powerful innate skills such as Marauder and Long Stride. Other skills of this character include Havoc 20%, Complete Status Immunity 100%, Gauge Effect, and more. When the gauge level is reached, this character gains an additional 100% Berserker.

8) Yachiru Unohana (TYBW 2023 Version)

Yachiru Unohana as seen in Bleach Brave Souls (Image via Klab Games)

Released on July 31, 2023, as part of the 8th Anniversary lineup, Yachiru Unohana has become one of the strongest characters of Bleach Brave Souls. The Special Attack of Unohana is captured straight from the anime and shows her Bankai Minazuki.

In terms of strength, this character is ideal to be played on the toughest PVE contents and Epic Raids. Yachiru Unohana (TYBW 2023 Version) has Frenzy +2, Complete Status Immunity, Long Stride, Marauder, and Status Ailment Spiritual Pressure Boost.

While in Full Stamina, this character gets an additional -6% Reduced Strong Attack Cooldown effect, with its already existing -12%. Yachiru is one of the very few characters in the game to be given two Soul Traits. Apart from the one mentioned above, it also comes with Strong Attack Damage +20 (Max).

9) White (8th Anniversary Version)

White as seen in the game (Image via Klab Games)

Bleach Brave Souls celebrated its 8th Anniversary on 23 July 2023, and released two extremely powerful characters, White and a new version of Ichigo. For the first time, BBS introduced White in the game.

White is a Mind Attribute character with Soul Reaper and No Affiliation Kiler effects. It has Marauder, Complete Status Immunity, Frenzy +2, and Increased Status Ailment Chance Against Heart Attribute Enemies, among its other skills. Moreover, this character has Sprinter +3 as its innate skill. Additionally, White is also one of the few characters to possess both Frenzy and Bombardment Skills at the same time.

With his Damage to Lacerated Enemies at 60%, Damage to Drained Enemies at 40%, and Status Ailment Spiritual Pressure Boost at 80%, White can deal an insurmountable amount of damage.

10) Ichigo Kurosaki (8th Anniversary Version)

Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach Brave Souls (Image via Klab Games)

The 8th Anniversary version of Ichigo Kurosaki sees him wielding his Two Zangetsus. This character has all the essential skills to make him one of the best characters in Bleach Brave Souls.

Ichigo Kurosaki (8th Anniversary version) is a Power Attribute character with Hollow and No Affiliation Killer effects. It has Read All Affiliation Dodges, Poise, and Sprinter +1 as its innate skill.

The highlight of this Ichigo is its Frenzy +3. In other words, Strong Attacks would hit thrice. Apart from this skill, it has Shared Complete Status Immunity, Devastation 60%, Full Stamina Boost 20%, Sharpshooter, Hit Hidden Enemies, Poise Break, and more.

Bleach Brave Souls has an array of powerful characters. The above-mentioned ones are exceptionally strong and relevant in 2023.

