Bleach TYBW: Yachiru Unohana's Bankai, explained

After an almost 10-year-long hiatus, Bleach's return was welcomed by fans. True to the hype, it has come back better than ever before, and is probably one of the most explosive seasons yet. Covering The Thousand Year Blood War and titled the same, it explores the wars between the Soul Society and the Quincy.

So far, 10 episodes have been released, with the 11th on the way next week and a 1-hour special being announced recently. Speaking of the anime, the 10th episode featured Retsu Unohana aka Yachiru Unohana take on Zaraki Kenpachi. During the fight, she activated her Bankai Minazuki.

Bleach TYBW: Retsu Unohana aka Yachiru Unohana's Bankai - Minazuki

A brief on Yachiru Unohana

Retsu Unohana, previously known as Yachiru Unohana, was the ex-captain of the famed Gotei 13's Fourth Division. Dubbed the best healer in the Soul Society, she was one of the oldest and most experienced captains. She was also the first person to have the name "Kenpachi".

While serving as captain, her lieutenant was Isane Kotetsu. She has also previously served as the first Captain of the 11th Division. After she was cast into Hell, Unohana obtained the title of "Death Sword".

Apart from being a master healer and possessing immense Spiritual Power, Bleach's Retsu was a Kido Master (having advanced knowledge of Kido and the flow of spiritual energy), an expert swordsman, a capable Hakuda Combatant, and used Shunpo to be as fast as the average captain.

Retsu aka Yachiru Unohana's Bankai - Minazuki

Known as Minazuki (All Things' End) in Bleach, upon activation, Unohana's blade begins to seep thick blood as it surrounds her and the entire space around her. As yet a mystery, the blood is believed to be that of every single individual who has met their fate at the hands of Unohana's Zanpakuto.

With her Bankai active, her physical blade is replaced by an outwardly erupting flow of blood. It forms a slender strand from the base of the guard. Due to the composition of iron and carbon in blood, Minazuki is able to construct an ad hoc blade that permits Zanjutsu combat.

Needless to say, the blade formed out of this blood contains the effects of the Bankai. This means that anyone cut by it will also succumb to Minazuki's might.

True to its name, Minazuki initially appears to be a gentle and selfless creature, wanting only to heal the pain and injuries affecting the poor victims that stand before its presence. Arriving and soon departing, it takes with it the pain of all the victims crying out in mercy without seeking any sort of retribution.

However, this is all an illusion, a detestable lie that ridicules the peaceful concepts of life and compassion. Its Bankai throws back all of the suffering onto the world, completely remorseless, and instead takes amusement in witnessing the agonizing pain it had taken away. With it, returns the plague and pain to affect the natural order of life itself in a vile manner.

In Bleach, Retsu or Yachiru mentions that it is the opposite of its Shikai. The Shikai seeks to heal and soothe all kinds of injuries, while the Bankai reopens those very sealed wounds, both physical and mental, in whoever Minazuki's blood touches.

