10 bloatware apps you need to remove now from your new phone

Many smartphone manufacturers, especially Android OEMs, preinstall unwanted bloatware apps while retailing their phones. These also show pointless recommendations or often preview advertisements to gain marketing. Another major con of these apps is that they consume the phone's resources, including mobile data and storage space. This can degrade your phone's performance.

So, to avoid these issues, you can choose to uninstall or disable all these unwanted bloatware. But you first need to know all the major bloatware apps that must be removed immediately. Hence, we have listed the top ten bloatware apps you should uninstall.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions

Top 10 bloatware apps on Android smartphones that you should remove right now

Before we list all the top bloatware apps, you must know that all the mentioned apps in the list might not be uninstallable. So, you can either disable those applications or use Universal Android Debloater to remove all these unwanted apps.

1) Google One

As a part of its agreement with smartphone manufacturers, Google pre-installs many of its apps on many Android smartphones. Google One is one such app, a subscription service app that lets you expand the cloud storage of your email account through various paid plans. This particular app takes a lot of storage, and you can uninstall it immediately.

2) Glance

Glance is a lock screen app that recommends unwanted suggestions and news on your phone's lock screen. It's mostly available by default on Samsung smartphones and needs to be disabled or uninstalled immediately. You can save a lot of storage space and internet bandwidth by removing it.

3) Dailyhunt

This is another bloatware app that Chinese smartphone manufacturers mostly preinstall on their phones. Google already has its Google News app, which displays the latest news and other latest happenings, and thus you can uninstall Dailyhunt to save some storage space and privacy of your smartphone.

4) ShareChat

Remove ShareChat as soon as possible (Image via Google Play Store)

Another popular bloatware app that is mostly preinstalled with many Android smartphones is ShareChat. It is also addictive, especially for kids or teenagers, as they might scroll through endless short videos. So, you should remove this application from your Android smartphone.

5) Finshell Pay

Finshell Pay is another preinstalled app found mostly in Oppo and Realme Devices. Google Play Store already has a catalog of financial apps on its platform. So, you can uninstall this app, as it can store your personal information or other banking details.

6) Game Launcher

Game Launcher is an app preinstalled on Samsung smartphones and stores all the games you have installed. But, most of the time, this particular app consumes unnecessary data and causes frame drops in role-playing games because of its poor optimization. You cannot uninstall this app by default, but it can be disabled, and you can also clear its data.

7) My Galaxy

My Galaxy app is another unwanted pre-installed application that Samsung smartphone users should remove immediately. The app provides various services, such as locating services, ordering food from different restaurants, and more. But you can do that with specialized apps from the Play Store. Hence you can choose to remove it to save storage space.

8) Security

The Security app is a tool designed by Xiaomi to save storage space and provide you with a performance boost on Xiaomi smartphones. But you should disable this if you want your phone to perform better. Hence, you can disable or clear its data from your Xiaomi smartphone. If you have a PC, you can also obliterate it via USB debugging.

9) HeyFun

HeyFun is a gaming platform with many games, including shooting, puzzle, and racing games. But you can install better games by downloading them from Google Play Store. So, you can uninstall this gaming bloatware app as soon as possible if it's preinstalled on your Android smartphone.

10) Browser

Many smartphone manufacturers also preinstall multiple internet browsing apps, such as Opera or UC Browser, which use background data without your permission. So, you should remove these apps, and only use Google Chrome, since it's safe and has no risks.

So, these were all the top ten bloatware apps you should uninstall immediately on your smartphone. We have included different types of apps from the most popular Android smartphone manufacturers.

