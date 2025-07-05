All Blue Archive Limited Characters (July 2025)

With Blue Archive's launch on PC, a new set of Limited Characters is available, allowing players to pull for a handful of new and returning students from a new Limited Recruitment pool. Also known as Pick-Up Recruitment, this limited-time event grants an increased chance for the character on the banner to drop. This way, players can specifically invest in the characters they like.

There are four different Limited Characters to pull for in July 2025's Limited Recruitment. Read on to know more.

Every Limited Character in Blue Archive for July 2025

The current limited event started on July 1, 2025, and ends on July 8, 2025, and features the following 3-star Students:

Aris (Maid)

Midori (Maid)

Momoi (Maid)

Toki (Bunny)

Here's a detailed overview of each Student with their max values:

Aris (Maid)

Max stats for Aris (Maid) in Blue Archive (Image via Nexon)

Role: Striker

Stats:

Max HP: 17380

17380 ATK: 4410

4410 DEF: 434

434 Healing: 4655

4655 Dealer: Back

Back Attack Type: Mystic

Mystic Defense Type: Light

Skills:

EX Skill: Aris, Clean Up! (Cost 4) - Deals 1128% of ATK as ATK Damage to 1 enemy

Aris, Clean Up! (Cost 4) - Deals 1128% of ATK as ATK Damage to 1 enemy Basic Skill: Earnest Handiwork - Increases Mystic Effectiveness by 38.1% every 15th normal attack. Also increases ATK by 32% (40 sec)

Earnest Handiwork - Increases Mystic Effectiveness by 38.1% every 15th normal attack. Also increases ATK by 32% (40 sec) Enhanced Skill: Paycheck Bonus! - Increases Crit DMG by 26.6%

Paycheck Bonus! - Increases Crit DMG by 26.6% Sub Skill: Class Change: Hero Maid! - Normal attacks target 1 enemy at a time. 30.1% of ATK as additional damage when dealing normal attacks

Midori (Maid)

Max stats for Midori (Maid) in Blue Archive (Image via Nexon)

Role: Striker

Stats:

Max HP: 19828

19828 ATK: 2482

2482 DEF: 109

109 Healing: 4617

4617 Dealer: Back

Back Attack Type: Sonic

Sonic Defense Type: Light

Skills:

EX Skill: Virtual Maid Shot! (Cost 5) - Deals 1738% of ATK as damage to 1 enemy

Virtual Maid Shot! (Cost 5) - Deals 1738% of ATK as damage to 1 enemy Basic Skill: Perfect Cleaning - Increase ATK by 49.3% every 30 sec (23 sec)

Perfect Cleaning - Increase ATK by 49.3% every 30 sec (23 sec) Enhanced Skill: Since We're Here, Let's Go Green! - Increases ATK by 26.6%

Since We're Here, Let's Go Green! - Increases ATK by 26.6% Sub Skill: Score Challenge - Increases Crit by 57.4% when using EX Skills (10 sec)

Momoi (Maid)

Max stats for Momoi (Maid) in Blue Archive (Image via Nexon)

Role: Striker

Stats:

Max HP: 22676

22676 ATK: 2342

2342 DEF: 108

108 Healing: 4649

4649 Dealer: Striker

Striker Attack Type: Sonic

Sonic Defense Type: Light

Skills:

EX Skill: Virtual Maid Weapon! (Cost 4) - Instant Reload. Changed normal attack to deal an additional 56% ATK as damage, increases normal ATK SPD by 85.1%, and ignores normal attack delays 100 times (Reload up to 1 time)

Virtual Maid Weapon! (Cost 4) - Instant Reload. Changed normal attack to deal an additional 56% ATK as damage, increases normal ATK SPD by 85.1%, and ignores normal attack delays 100 times (Reload up to 1 time) Basic Skill: Our Results Were Fantastic! -Deals 788% of ATK as damage to 1 enemy every 50 sec

Our Results Were Fantastic! -Deals 788% of ATK as damage to 1 enemy every 50 sec Enhanced Skill: Since We're Here, Let's Go Red! - Increases Crit DMG by 26.6%

Since We're Here, Let's Go Red! - Increases Crit DMG by 26.6% Sub Skill: Hostage Danger Warning - When using EX Skill, replenish ammo equal to the amount used on normal attacks for 5.5 sec

Toki (Bunny)

Max stats for Toki (Bunny) in Blue Archive (Image via Nexon)

Role: Striker

Stats:

Max HP: 22655

22655 ATK: 2975

2975 DEF: 108

108 Healing: 4651

4651 Dealer: Middle

Middle Attack Type: Explosive

Explosive Defense Type: Light

Skills:

EX Skill: Special Weapon: Gauntlet (Cost 2) - Deals 1045% of ATK as damage to a single enemy

Special Weapon: Gauntlet (Cost 2) - Deals 1045% of ATK as damage to a single enemy Basic Skill: Covert Agent Tool - Deals 591% of ATK as damage to 1 enemy every 40 sec. Decreases Crit DMG RES by 25.9% (30 sec)

Covert Agent Tool - Deals 591% of ATK as damage to 1 enemy every 40 sec. Decreases Crit DMG RES by 25.9% (30 sec) Enhanced Skill: Agent's Expertise - Increases ATK by 26.6%

Agent's Expertise - Increases ATK by 26.6% Sub Skill: Weapon Mastery - Increases Explosive Effectiveness by 35.4% when using EX Skills (20 sec)

Since these Limited Characters will be gone in a few days, players should prioritize pulling for them by gleaming over their stats and skills to see which ones fit their playstyle.

Blue Archive is available on PC as well as smartphones (via iOS and Android).

