All Blue Archive Limited Characters (July 2025)

By Siddharth Patil
Published Jul 05, 2025 13:37 GMT
Blue Archive Limited Characters
Check out the Pick-Up Recruitment characters for this month (Image via Nexon)

With Blue Archive's launch on PC, a new set of Limited Characters is available, allowing players to pull for a handful of new and returning students from a new Limited Recruitment pool. Also known as Pick-Up Recruitment, this limited-time event grants an increased chance for the character on the banner to drop. This way, players can specifically invest in the characters they like.

There are four different Limited Characters to pull for in July 2025's Limited Recruitment. Read on to know more.

Every Limited Character in Blue Archive for July 2025

The current limited event started on July 1, 2025, and ends on July 8, 2025, and features the following 3-star Students:

  • Aris (Maid)
  • Midori (Maid)
  • Momoi (Maid)
  • Toki (Bunny)

Here's a detailed overview of each Student with their max values:

Aris (Maid)

Max stats for Aris (Maid) in Blue Archive (Image via Nexon)
Role: Striker

Stats:

  • Max HP: 17380
  • ATK: 4410
  • DEF: 434
  • Healing: 4655
  • Dealer: Back
  • Attack Type: Mystic
  • Defense Type: Light

Skills:

  • EX Skill: Aris, Clean Up! (Cost 4) - Deals 1128% of ATK as ATK Damage to 1 enemy
  • Basic Skill: Earnest Handiwork - Increases Mystic Effectiveness by 38.1% every 15th normal attack. Also increases ATK by 32% (40 sec)
  • Enhanced Skill: Paycheck Bonus! - Increases Crit DMG by 26.6%
  • Sub Skill: Class Change: Hero Maid! - Normal attacks target 1 enemy at a time. 30.1% of ATK as additional damage when dealing normal attacks
Midori (Maid)

Max stats for Midori (Maid) in Blue Archive (Image via Nexon)
Role: Striker

Stats:

  • Max HP: 19828
  • ATK: 2482
  • DEF: 109
  • Healing: 4617
  • Dealer: Back
  • Attack Type: Sonic
  • Defense Type: Light

Skills:

  • EX Skill: Virtual Maid Shot! (Cost 5) - Deals 1738% of ATK as damage to 1 enemy
  • Basic Skill: Perfect Cleaning - Increase ATK by 49.3% every 30 sec (23 sec)
  • Enhanced Skill: Since We're Here, Let's Go Green! - Increases ATK by 26.6%
  • Sub Skill: Score Challenge - Increases Crit by 57.4% when using EX Skills (10 sec)

Momoi (Maid)

Max stats for Momoi (Maid) in Blue Archive (Image via Nexon)
Role: Striker

Stats:

  • Max HP: 22676
  • ATK: 2342
  • DEF: 108
  • Healing: 4649
  • Dealer: Striker
  • Attack Type: Sonic
  • Defense Type: Light

Skills:

  • EX Skill: Virtual Maid Weapon! (Cost 4) - Instant Reload. Changed normal attack to deal an additional 56% ATK as damage, increases normal ATK SPD by 85.1%, and ignores normal attack delays 100 times (Reload up to 1 time)
  • Basic Skill: Our Results Were Fantastic! -Deals 788% of ATK as damage to 1 enemy every 50 sec
  • Enhanced Skill: Since We're Here, Let's Go Red! - Increases Crit DMG by 26.6%
  • Sub Skill: Hostage Danger Warning - When using EX Skill, replenish ammo equal to the amount used on normal attacks for 5.5 sec
Toki (Bunny)

Max stats for Toki (Bunny) in Blue Archive (Image via Nexon)
Role: Striker

Stats:

  • Max HP: 22655
  • ATK: 2975
  • DEF: 108
  • Healing: 4651
  • Dealer: Middle
  • Attack Type: Explosive
  • Defense Type: Light

Skills:

  • EX Skill: Special Weapon: Gauntlet (Cost 2) - Deals 1045% of ATK as damage to a single enemy
  • Basic Skill: Covert Agent Tool - Deals 591% of ATK as damage to 1 enemy every 40 sec. Decreases Crit DMG RES by 25.9% (30 sec)
  • Enhanced Skill: Agent's Expertise - Increases ATK by 26.6%
  • Sub Skill: Weapon Mastery - Increases Explosive Effectiveness by 35.4% when using EX Skills (20 sec)
Since these Limited Characters will be gone in a few days, players should prioritize pulling for them by gleaming over their stats and skills to see which ones fit their playstyle.

Blue Archive is available on PC as well as smartphones (via iOS and Android).

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
