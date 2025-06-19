Blue Prince patch notes 1.05: Loading freeze addressed, PS Plus cloud storage bug fix, and more

Blue Prince has received another update. This indie puzzle exploration title from Dogubomb exceeded all expectations when it launched back in April. To ensure players continue to enjoy smooth gameplay with no glitches, patch 1.05 aims to solve multiple issues, including the save corruption bug.

Ad

Listed below are the full patch notes for Blue Prince update 1.05, as revealed by developer Dogubomb.

All adjustments in Blue Prince patch 1.05

Updating to the latest version can help you solve performance issues in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury)

Save Corruption & Loading Freeze Fixes

Ad

Trending

We've identified and addressed several edge cases that were causing save file corruption, resulting in a loading freeze when accessing the main menu. Unfortunately, if your save file was affected by these issues, we are sorry to say that means it is corrupted and irretrievable despite our best efforts to find a way to restore it.

This update also includes multiple fixes aimed at preventing these corruption cases from occurring in the future. Several code checks have been added to reduce the chance of corruption, including redundant checking of the validity of the save before writing it.

Ad

Additionally, we’ve implemented an automatic backup system: if the primary save becomes corrupted or lost, a backup save will now load instead.

If you are a PS Plus user whose save file has been affected by this, we have had a few encouraging reports from users who were able to restore a backup of their save file via PlayStation Plus cloud storage. To restore from the cloud on PS5, follow these steps:

Ad

Go to Settings > Saved Data and Game/App Settings. Select Saved Data (PS5). Choose Download or Delete from Cloud Storage. Select the game and then the specific save file you want to restore. Choose Download.

We are also currently implementing an “IMPORT TROPHY DATA” feature to work with platform achievements that had been previously earned in previous save files (even if they don’t exist in any of your current save files). This feature will be included in an upcoming patch.

Ad

Further changes in this patch of Blue Prince are listed below:

Fixed a bug occurring when consecutive Parlor boxes were opened too quickly.

Fixed an input recognition issue on keyboard where \[Right Arrow] and \[A] were incorrectly interpreted as CONFIRM in certain cases.

Corrected some minor magnification issues and inconsistencies in font usage in the following locations: Library, Master Bedroom, Vault.

Unified all instances of ‘Mary Matthew’ to a consistent spelling (One instance had a typo).

Ad

LATE GAME SPOILERS BELOW

You can now reset rarity changes that you have made to your floorplans. The method is explained in the Conservatory menu (as floorplan rarity can only be reset in the Conservatory).

The doors powered by remote power boxes are now opened by button press instead of unlocking automatically. These doors will remain permanently unlocked after being opened.

A trunk in the Treasure Trove incorrectly displaying the moon symbol has been changed to the sun symbol (A blue memo was incorrectly being labeled as false).

Ad

We have also corrected a few oversights and bugs in the room drafting logic. Below are listed a few of the resulting technical corrections that may be of interest.

Master Bedroom will no longer erroneously appear in places other than the East Wing (Rank 9 related bug)

Fixed a narrow bug permitting Foundation to be added to the draft pool after repellent use before 7 days had transpired.

Foundation will no longer be drawn with as much frequency on Ranks 2 and 3

An oversight in outer room drafting logic has been corrected concerning day one, and outer room rarities have been slightly flattened across the board.

Ad

Also Read: Blue Prince crashing on PC: Possible reasons and fixes

For more Blue Prince guides and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.