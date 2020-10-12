BNL vs Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

BNL and Vincenzo are among the most renowned Free Fire content creators in the world. Both of them play in the Middle East region and can be considered pioneers of the scene. They are extremely popular in the community and are admired by many players, even outside the middle east in countries such as India.

In this article, we compare the stats of both the YouTubers in Free Fire.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss in Free Fire: In-game ID, settings, stats, and more

BNL’s Free Fire ID and Stats

BNL’s Free Fire ID number 297929835.

Lifetime Stats

BNL's Lifetime stats

BNL has played 16964 games in squad mode and has won 2866 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 16.89%. He has registered 61352 kills at a fantastic K/D ratio of 4.35.

He also has 84 Booyahs from 763 duo matches, roughly translating to a win percentage of 11.00. The YouTuber has 1428 kills in the mode for a good K/D ratio of 2.10.

Advertisement

BNL has played 1232 games to date in the solo mode and has 78 wins against his name, having a win rate of 6.33%. He has amassed 2385 kills in this mode at a decent K/D ratio of 2.07.

Ranked Stats

Ranked Stats

BNL has played 1426 squad matches in the current season and has got better of his foes on 171 occasions, which comes down to a win rate of 11.99%. The YouTuber has 5880 kills in the mode with an incredible K/D ratio of 4.69.

Apart from this, he hasn’t played any other ranked match.

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and Stats

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID number is 437144862.

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime Stats

Vincenzo has participated in 18208 squad games and has triumphed in 3305 matches for a win rate of 18.15%. He has notched a mammoth 66410 kills against his name with an amazing K/D ratio of 4.46.

Advertisement

Coming to duo mode, the content creator has 298 Booyah from 1706 matches, which translates to a win percentage of 17.46%.

He has also played 1124 solo games and has emerged victorious in 100 games, having a win rate of 8.89%. Vincenzo has accumulated 2811 kills at a good K/D ratio of 2.75.

Ranked Stats

Ranked Stats

Vincenzo has played 703 squad games in the Ranked Season 17 and has clinched 57 of them, which equates to a win rate of 8.10%. He has racked up 2413 kills, having an impressive K/D ratio of 3.74.

He has 2 games in the duo mode and is yet to register a victory.

Comparison

Both BNL and Vincenzo have magnificent stats in Garena Free Fire. Vincenzo is leaps ahead on both fronts, i.e., K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime solo and squad stats. He also has a better K/D ratio in the duo mode.

BNL has a better win rate in the lifetime duo games.

When we compare the stats of the on-going ranked season, it is only possible to compare the stats of solo and duo matches since they haven’t played many games in this mode. BNL has a better K/D ratio and stats in ranked squad matches.

Also read: Ankush Free Fire vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Free Fire?