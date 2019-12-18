Boost your FPS in Fortnite Chapter 2 with these methods

Guide to Boost your FPS in Fortnite.

A Solid frame rate while you are gaming, especially when playing something as demanding as Fortnite is pivotal.

There are many reasons to ensure a high frame rate including a smoother gaming experience, the ability to react quickly in situations since a lower frame rate is bound to make your game look and feel choppy and might hinder your ability to enjoy it to the fullest.

Before hopping into how to optimize your game in order to achieve a stable frame rate, let's take a look at the requirements you should meet in order to play the Fortnite.

Fortnite system requirements (minimum)

CPU: Core i3 2.4 GHz

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Intel HD 4000

Fortnite system requirements (recommend)

CPU: Core i5 2.8 GHz

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 equivalent DX11 GPU

Once you have ensured that you meet at least the minimum system requirements to play the game, you can move on to implementing certain methods that are mentioned in the article to then give you game a boost and experience a flawless gameplay.

#1 Disk Cleanup

What better way to begin that to start by getting rid of all the files that you are not in need, that simply occupy space and clutter your system. This method allows to safely and quickly get rid of the files you PC does not require and will help boost over-all longevity and free up space.

Select all boxes and Click 'OK' to Cleanup the Disk.

To perform a Disk Cleanup, load up File explorer.

Look under devices and drives and choose the drive where Fortnite is installed, most of the times this will be C: Drive.

Right Click on the drive and move to Properties > Disk Cleanup

This will start a scan and once the scan is complete, select all the boxes and click OK.

#2 In-game Tweaks

Unless you have a high end gaming device, it is optimal to play Fortnite on Low or medium settings to keep you frames steady since older GPU's are incapable of handling the pressure that the game puts on them and may cause you to lag or crash often.

Boot up fortnite

Goto the settings tab and set your 3D resolution under 50%

Make sure Anti-aliasing, vsync and replays are turned off at all times.

Ensure DirectX version is set to 11 since version 12 is known to cause hitching and crashes and is expected to be fixed soon.

Always ensure your frame rates are capped and not set to unlimited. For low-end laptops capping them at 60fps might help with steady frames and reduce lags.

#3 Close all Background Programs

While playing Fortnite, make sure to keep only the vital programs running and close all others. You may be surprised at how many programs that do nothing but use your RAM are often running in the background without you knowing which reduces your system's ability to run the game optimally.

#4 Power Options

Your computer generally has three power modes, Balanced, PowerSaver and High Performance.

Each one of them serves their own function, when on idle Balanced mode is you goto. However while gaming and during other tedious tasks it is best to swtich to High Performance mode to use your system to it's full capacity.

Select 'High Performance' in Control Panel.

To change the power plan, move onto Control panel.

Search for 'Power Options'

Select 'High Performance mode' from the list.

Aditionally there are many third-party programs and softwares that claim to help you reduce the lags and polish your gameplay experience.

CCleaner - A well known software that you can run every other day or week to get rid of all unwanted files, invalid registry, cache and much more that clutters your system up.

'FPS Packs' - There are a ton of 'FPS Packs' that comes in a set of multiple files including some command lines, registry keys and other tweaks that claim to improve your frame rate. However most of them requires you to tweak Fortnite's game files and may potentially be dangerous. While there is a success rate among some people who use these files, we strongly suggest you do your own research before using them.

While most of these methods are well known to improve your FPS, they only help to a certain degree adding upto 5 to 8 extra frames at best. It is essential you keep your system drivers updated for them to work optimally.

Next time lag comes your way, fight it off with these methods for an uninterrupted gaming experience.