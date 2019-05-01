×
Borderlands 3: Where to stream today's gameplay reveal, bonus loot and more

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
8   //    01 May 2019, 19:24 IST

Image result for borderlands 3

Gearbox is officially streaming gameplay reveal details for the much anticipated Borderlands 3 today. The reveal stream will start at 9.30 AM PST/4.30 PM GMT/10:00 PM IST. The first half hour will only be the pre-show and a half hour later the gameplay reveal will begin.

You can watch the reveal stream on the official Borderlands 3 Twitch channel on the times mentioned above. The stream will also be co-hosted by other players and other partners such as IGN and VG247. Players can also receive bonus loot for watching the gameplay stream.

Also read: 5 games to look forward to in May 2019

Bonus Loot before game release

What's more, players who download and use the ECHOcast Twitch extension will be eligible to receive some rare in-game loot thanks to a partnership between Gearbox and Twitch. How does one get the loot?

First, you need to setup a SHiFT account, which you can do through the Borderlands website. If you already have a SHiFT Account, login and go to the settings page. You will find a Twitch logo, select it and follow the on-screen instructions to link your account. You can also do the same on Gearbox's SHiFT website.

Once this is done, simply watch the live stream of the Borderlands 3 reveal today. Players who do will get rare loot chests when Borderlands 3 is released to the SHiFT-Twitch linked accounts. The items will also scale to the players level whichever it is.

If you are a PC player, Borderlands 3 comes to Steam and other platforms on April 2020 after signing a controversially received 6-month exclusive with Epic Games. Borderlands 2 ended up getting "review bombed" by Steam users who abused the review system to display their anger with these decisions.

Borderlands 3 will be released on Epic Games Store for PC, Xbox One and PS4 on 13 September 2019.

For all the latest video game news, visit Sportskeeda

Tags:
Borderlands 3
