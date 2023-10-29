Brawl Stars: How to donate a Brawl Pass to a friend

Brawl Stars, Supercell’s multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), third-person hero shooter title, allows you to donate the Brawl Pass. These in-game progression trackers are crucial for gamers as they track their in-game progress, and get them exciting rewards.

These rewards range from loot boxes to character skins, coins, and pins, all of which are crucial in-game assets for Brawlers.

However, these Passes cost 169 gems and not every gamer opts for these passes. So, if you want to help a friend with a pass from your bundle, this article will guide you with everything you need to do.

How to donate a Brawl Pass in Brawl Stars

After purchasing a Pass in Brawl Stars, you need to activate the pass first.

Activating Brawl Pass

Step 1: Launch the game account that is linked to your Supercell ID.

Launch the game account that is linked to your Supercell ID. Step 2: Tap on the Brawl Pass icon.

Tap on the Brawl Pass icon. Step 3: Now click on Redeem to get access to the pass.

Now click on Redeem to get access to the pass. Step 4: Click on Redeem again when you see the Get Brawl Pass option to activate the pass.

Once you have activated the pass, you can now donate it to your friends.

Donating Brawl Pass

Step 1 : Launch the game.

: Launch the game. Step 2 : Log in to the game with the account attached to the Supercell ID you used while purchasing the pass.

: Log in to the game with the account attached to the Supercell ID you used while purchasing the pass. Step 3 : Tap on Settings.

: Tap on Settings. Step 4 : Click on the Supercell ID option.

: Click on the Supercell ID option. Step 5 : Enter the website and tap on My Games to choose your game.

: Enter the website and tap on My Games to choose your game. Step 6 : Click on Brawl Stars.

: Click on Brawl Stars. Step 7: Use the Donate button to donate passes to your friends.

How to receive a donated pass

While other Supercell games require players to reach a certain level to receive a donated pass, this is not the case with Brawlers. You can claim a donated pass after installing the game and starting to play.

A pop-up message will appear when you open the game or when you are on the Supercell ID menu. You can click on Accept or Decline to receive (or not) a donated pass.

It is worth noting that both the sender and the receiver should be friends on their Supercell ID for at least 24 hours before you can donate the pass.

Besides, the donated passes cannot be donated by the receiver, and they have to claim the it within a week or it will be returned to the sender.

Follow Sportskeeda for more game related guides.