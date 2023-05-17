How to win more matches in Brawl Stars

Brawl Stars is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) third-person-shooter game developed by Supercell for Android and iOS. Its gameplay follows a top-down approach where players take control of several Brawlers who come with different powers and abilities in fast-paced 3v3 multiplayer as well as battle royale matches.

Like most BR titles — and shooting games, in general — in Brawl Stars, strategic gameplay goes a long way in enhancing your chances of victory. This will help you climb the leaderboard quickly. As a beginner, you will go through intense training to hone each Brawler's abilities and properly use their weapons.

Subsequently, you will be able to participate in various matches, game modes, and tournaments to master your skills and obtain collectibles that will help you level up quickly. With that in mind, here are a few strategies you can follow that will help you win more matches in Brawl Stars.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Important tips on how you can win more matches in Brawl Stars

1) Play as a team

If you don't employ strategic gameplay, your enemies will overwhelm you, thus reducing your offensive capabilities. When you're a member of a squad, you have a higher chance of survival since your allies can help you get to safety. Your primary role in a party would be to communicate with your teammates to coordinate attacks by assisting them without getting in their way.

2) Take advantage of your map

Understanding maps can be very helpful in Brawl Stars. They have plenty of interactive elements. One example would be hiding spots that can be used to eliminate opponents stealthily. Some Brawlers have abilities that are useful while hiding, so it is recommended to have a good understanding of those too.

If you know what a map has to offer, you can use it to your advantage. As a result, you'd have an increased chance of winning.

3) Choose the best Brawler

Supercell is known for creating colorful and interesting characters for some of its titles. Brawl Stars is one of them and offers a plethora of entities to choose from with unique abilities, designs, and skill sets. But not all of them are equally impressive. Here are some of the best Brawlers you can use to win more games:

Belle

Stu

Poco

Barley

4) Use your resources wisely

Creator Codes feature in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Brawl Stars currently has nine different in-game currencies that are used in different areas of this game: Bling, Coins, Club Coins, Credits, Chroma Credits, Gems, Power Points, Tickets, and Tokens. Some of these can be obtained by spending real-world money, while others have to be earned by winning matches and competing in tournaments.

If you are a content creator, you'll also receive some Coins or Gems for free when other players use your creator code to support you by making a purchase from the in-game store.

Always save up as much currency as you can to ensure you have enough to acquire new weapons or other items that might give you an edge over others. Don't spend them all on things that have low significance and won't be of much use in a match.

