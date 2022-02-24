Brawlhalla x G.I. Joe crossover brings two iconic ninjas to the free-to-play platform fighter

Ubisoft's Brawlhalla continues to be one of the more popular free-to-play (f2p) experiences out on the market right now. The French video game company has announced that the Brawlhalla x G.I. Joe event is live right now.

This adds two iconic skins from the famous G.I. Joe franchise for fans to play with. The first is Snake Eyes, the black-clad team member of G.I. Joe. He brings along his wolf Timber to aid in battle. Another addition is Storm Shadow, who is Snake Eyes' rival.

Brawlhalla's recent crossover is one of many so far

Snake Eyes is an Epic Crossover Skin for Thatch, the game's crazy pirate. Snake Eyes' Timber can be integrated into combo attacks using a side signature. Since he has high attack and low defense, Snake Eyes is ideal for punishing opponents - but in return is able to take fewer hits. His Blasters side signature casts two grenades that are also handy in a pinch.

Storm Shadow, on the other hand, is an Epic Crossover Skin for Koji, the resident katana-weilding warrior. Besides his katana, he can also use a bow, and many of his moves in general have a decent reach. Thanks to high dexterity, he can chain combos quickly, though he does have a lower defense. In contrast to Snake Eyes, Storm Shadow should appeal to players who are all about speed.

Pick up these new Avatars thanks to the event (Image via Ubisoft)

Both of them cost 300 Mammoth Coins, the game's premium currency used to unlock special cosmetics and other items like avatars and chests. Ubisoft also points out that this crossover event also brings new Signature effects, two new Weapon Skins each, unique lock-in animations, and dedicated Roster spots.

The new game mode consists of 3-minute matches (Image via Ubisoft)

There's also a new game mode, called the Arashikage Dojo. Here, players will fight in a trap-filled arena for victory. The player with the highest score after three minutes wins the match. Before G.I. Joe, there have been several other crossover events too, like Street Fighter (featuring Ryu and Chun-Li) and TMNT (Michelangelo, Raphael, Leonardo and Donatello).

Brawlhalla was released in 2014 for PC. Developed by Blue Mammoth Games, it takes inspiration from Nintendo's Super Smash Bros series of fighting games. The gameplay emulates many of the same core systems, but with lesser focus on character uniqueness and variety. Unlike Smash, the game is in 2D but with simpler map designs.

Brawlhalla is available for free on several platforms out there: PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, XSX|S, Switch, Mac and even mobile (Android and iOS). The best part is, there's a cross-play across all platforms.

