Broken Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Content creation based on Free Fire is on the rise, courtesy of the battle royale game's immense popularity.

Broken Gaming is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from Thailand. In this article, we will talk about his Free Fire ID, Stats, K/D ratio and more.

Broken Gaming’s Free Fire ID

Broken Gaming's Free Fire ID is 1056056186 and his in-game alias is PS BROKEN. He is also the leader of the guild PERFECTSHOT.

Broken Gaming’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime statistics of Broken Gaming in Free Fire

Broken Gaming has played 9837 games and has 1595 wins, which translates to a win rate of 16.21%. He has also notched 42111 kills with a very impressive K/D ratio of 5.11.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 583 games and has emerged victorious in 117 games. He also has 2414 kills in duo matches with a splendid K/D ratio of 5.18.

In the solo mode, he has 35 Booyahs in 378 games with a win rate of 9.25%. He has also racked up approximately 1100 kills in the solo matches.

His stats in the Clash Squad mode

In his Clash Squad career, Broken Gaming has played 105 games and has won 60 of them, with a win-rate of 57.14%,

There are no ranked stats since the season just began yesterday.

Broken Gaming’s YouTube channel

Broken Gaming posted his first YouTube video back in January 2020 and has since uploaded 35 videos. Presently, he has over 854 thousand subscribers, with over 23 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Broken Gaming’s Social Media

Broken Gaming has an Instagram account. You can click here to visit his Instagram profile.