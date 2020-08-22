Free Fire: DJ Alok limited offer announced for Indian region server; how to claim it

Over the years, characters have become a vital part of Free Fire. All of them, except the default ones, have special abilities that aid the players in the battlefield. Hence, players choose a character based on their playing style, with DJ Alok being one of the most preferred in the game.

Players prefer this character over others because of his fantastic ability – Drop the Beat. However, gamers can only obtain DJ Alok by spending diamonds. In some good news, as part of the third-anniversary celebrations, the developers of the game have provided a limited-time offer to get this character at a discounted rate.

DJ Alok limited offer by Free Fire for India server: How to claim

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is available for only 199 diamonds currently, i.e., at a massive discount of 67%. Players will only be able to avail the offer this weekend, i.e., 22nd August to 23rd August. Unlike the Brazil region, only the character is up for a discount, not his set. Earlier, several other characters, along with DJ Alok, were available at a discounted rate in the Brazil region.

You will have to purchase the diamonds as usual, and then follow these steps to buy the character:

Step 1: Click on the store option present on the left side of the screen. Alternatively, you click on the banner that appears on the main screen while starting the game.

Step 2: Click on the DJ Alok banner on the right-hand side.

You have to purchase the character normally (Picture Courtesy: Free Fire)

Step 3: Press the purchase button. A pop-up appears, prompting players to confirm the purchase.

Step 4: After a successful purchase, you will be able to equip it from the character section.

It is a wonderful opportunity to get the character at a lower price.