Bullet kin skin in Fall Guys: All you need to know

Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout is currently one of the most trending games on PC and PlayStation. The simplistic design and Takeshi's Castle-style knockout game has attracted millions of players since its release.

Fall Guys offers tons of customisation options and today, we are going to talk about one of its recently-included legendary skins.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



Fall Guys x @DodgeRollGames



It's BULLETKIN from ENTER/EXIT THE GUNGEON



You're gonna wanna start scoring some dubs 👑👑👑



He arrives to PS4 & Steam in just over an hour



Retweet for lucky next match



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/45pv0wF9Je — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 16, 2020

What is Bullet kin skin in Fall Guys?

Bullet kin is an enemy type from a game called Enter the Gungeon. The game itself is quite popular and was published by Devolver Digital. For those of you don't know, Fall Guys Ultimate Knockdown is also published by Devolver Digital. So, such crossovers are not that big of a surprise.

According to Gamepedia:

Bullet Kin is one of the most common enemies. They slowly walk towards the player, occasionally firing a single bullet. They can flip tables and use them as cover. They will also deal contact damage if the player touches them.

How to get Bullet kin skin in Fall Guys

Bullet kin skin in Fall Guys (Image Credit: Gamertweak, Mediatonic)

To get the bullet kin skin in Fall Guys, players have to go to the store option in the main game lobby. There, you can find the bullet kin skin in two parts.

Upper Body Bullet Kin skin for 5 crowns

Lower Body Bullet Kin skin for 5 crowns

To earn crown in Fall Guys, you have to either win games or unlock it through season rewards. You get one crown for 1 win. Therefore, to get the complete bullet kin skin, players have to win at least 10 matches.

