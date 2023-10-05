"Bushwhack / Pounce": League of Legends LoLdle answers 456 (Friday, October 6, 2023)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 456th iteration are now available. This title requires players to be knowledgeable about League of Legends champions, as well as some specifics related to them — such as their quotes, skins, emoticons, and abilities. Familiarity with these characters serves as a great advantage in deciphering this game's five puzzles.
The quote riddle for LoLdle 456 is:
“Bushwhack / Pounce”
This piece answers all five LoLdle questions for October 6, 2023.
Sylas, Ornn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 456th edition (October 6, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the October 6, 2023, puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Sylas
- Quote: Ornn
- Ability: Nidalee, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Ivern
- Splash Art: Naafiri, Bonus: Soul Fighter Naafiri
Guessing Sylas's name should be easy, as he's one of the most popular mid-laners in League of Legends. Hailing from the Demacia region, he made his in-game debut in 2019. Similarly, today's quote should not be difficult to link to Ornn since he is a frequently used character in LoL.
Due to his high pick rate, identifying Nidalee's ability won't be much of a challenge. October 6's emoji puzzle is also quite simple, with Ivern being a prominent LoL champion. Much like the rest, Naafiri's Soul Fighter splash art isn't too difficult to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot
- October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin
- October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille
- October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle
- October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona
- September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao
- September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven
- September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana
- September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion
- September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista
- September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar
- September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric
- September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw
- September 22, LoLdle 442: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed
- September 21, LoLdle 441: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana
- September 20, LoLdle 440: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami
- September 19, LoLdle 439: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani
The LoLdle answers for its 457th edition will be published on October 7, 2023.