"Bushwhack / Pounce": League of Legends LoLdle answers 456 (Friday, October 6, 2023)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 456th iteration are now available. This title requires players to be knowledgeable about League of Legends champions, as well as some specifics related to them — such as their quotes, skins, emoticons, and abilities. Familiarity with these characters serves as a great advantage in deciphering this game's five puzzles.

The quote riddle for LoLdle 456 is:

“Bushwhack / Pounce”

This piece answers all five LoLdle questions for October 6, 2023.

Sylas, Ornn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 456th edition (October 6, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 6, 2023, puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Sylas

Sylas Quote: Ornn

Ornn Ability: Nidalee, Bonus : W

Nidalee, : W Emoji: Ivern

Ivern Splash Art: Naafiri, Bonus: Soul Fighter Naafiri

Guessing Sylas's name should be easy, as he's one of the most popular mid-laners in League of Legends. Hailing from the Demacia region, he made his in-game debut in 2019. Similarly, today's quote should not be difficult to link to Ornn since he is a frequently used character in LoL.

Due to his high pick rate, identifying Nidalee's ability won't be much of a challenge. October 6's emoji puzzle is also quite simple, with Ivern being a prominent LoL champion. Much like the rest, Naafiri's Soul Fighter splash art isn't too difficult to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

