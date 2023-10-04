“Flesh constrains, iron liberates”: League of Legends LoLdle answers 455 (Thursday, October 5, 2023) 

The LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 455th iteration are now available. To solve the latest challenges quickly, players need to be familiar with League of Legends champions' unique abilities, skins, emoticons, and quotes. A thorough background knowledge of these characters will greatly aid in decoding the five riddles.

The quote riddle for October 5, 2023, is:

“Flesh constrains, iron liberates.”

Rell, Mordekaiser, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 455th edition (October 5, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 5, 2023, puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Rell

Rell Quote: Mordekaiser

Mordekaiser Ability: Brand, Bonus : Q

Brand, : Q Emoji: Kayn

Kayn Splash Art: Urgot, Bonus: High Noon Urgot

Guessing Rell's name should be easy, as she's one of the most popular top laners in League of Legends. Hailing from the Noxus region, she made her in-game debut in 2020. Similarly, the quote should not be difficult to link to Mordekaiser since he is a frequently used character in LoL.

Due to his high pick rate, identifying Brand's ability won't be much of a challenge. The emoji puzzle is also quite simple, with Kayn being a prominent LoL champion. Much like the rest, Urgot's High Noon splash art isn't too difficult to deduce.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 3, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin

Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille

Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle

Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona

Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao

Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven

Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana

Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion

Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista

Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar

Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric

Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw

Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw September 22, LoLdle 442: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed

Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed September 21, LoLdle 441: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana

Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana September 20, LoLdle 440: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami

Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami September 19, LoLdle 439: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani

Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani September 18, LoLdle 438: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves

Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves September 17, LoLdle 437: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank

The LoLdle answers for its 456th edition will be published on October 6, 2023.