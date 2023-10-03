"Humans, simple, messy, yet exceptional": League of Legends LoLdle answers 454 (Wednesday, October 4, 2023) 

The LoLdle answers for its 454th iteration are now available. To decipher these puzzles, players must possess vast insight into the distinct abilities, outfits, emoticons, and quotes of every League of Legends champion. Those with ample knowledge regarding the character backgrounds will find it much easier to solve the five riddles from LoLdle.
Today's quote riddle is:
"Humans, simple, messy, yet exceptional."
This piece addresses all five puzzles released on October 4, 2023.
Gangplank, Vel’Koz, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 454th edition (October 4, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the October 4 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Gangplank
- Quote: Vel’Koz
- Ability: Milio, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Singed
- Splash Art: Jhin, Bonus: PROJECT: Jhin
Guessing Gangplank's name should be straightforward, as he's one of the most popular top laners in League of Legends. Hailing from the Bilgewater region, he made his in-game debut in 2009. Similarly, the quote can be fairly easy to link to Vel’Koz since he is a frequently used character in LoL.
Due to his high pick rate, identifying Milio's ability won't pose much of a challenge. The emoji puzzle is also quite simple, with Singed being a prominent LoL champion. Much like the rest, Jhin's PROJECT splash art isn't too difficult to deduce.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille
- October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle
- October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona
- September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao
- September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven
- September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana
- September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion
- September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista
- September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar
- September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric
- September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw
- September 22, LoLdle 442: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed
- September 21, LoLdle 441: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana
- September 20, LoLdle 440: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami
- September 19, LoLdle 439: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani
- September 18, LoLdle 438: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves
- September 17, LoLdle 437: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank
- September 16, LoLdle 436: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh
- September 15, LoLdle 435: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah
The LoLdle answers for its 455th edition will be published on October 5, 2023.