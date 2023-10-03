"Humans, simple, messy, yet exceptional": League of Legends LoLdle answers 454 (Wednesday, October 4, 2023) 

The LoLdle answers for its 454th iteration are now available. To decipher these puzzles, players must possess vast insight into the distinct abilities, outfits, emoticons, and quotes of every League of Legends champion. Those with ample knowledge regarding the character backgrounds will find it much easier to solve the five riddles from LoLdle.

Today's quote riddle is:

"Humans, simple, messy, yet exceptional."

This piece addresses all five puzzles released on October 4, 2023.

Gangplank, Vel’Koz, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 454th edition (October 4, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 4 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Gangplank

Gangplank Quote: Vel’Koz

Vel’Koz Ability: Milio, Bonus : R

Milio, : R Emoji: Singed

Singed Splash Art: Jhin, Bonus: PROJECT: Jhin

Guessing Gangplank's name should be straightforward, as he's one of the most popular top laners in League of Legends. Hailing from the Bilgewater region, he made his in-game debut in 2009. Similarly, the quote can be fairly easy to link to Vel’Koz since he is a frequently used character in LoL.

Due to his high pick rate, identifying Milio's ability won't pose much of a challenge. The emoji puzzle is also quite simple, with Singed being a prominent LoL champion. Much like the rest, Jhin's PROJECT splash art isn't too difficult to deduce.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille

Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle

Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona

Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao

Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven

Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana

Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion

Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista

Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar

Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric

Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw

Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw September 22, LoLdle 442: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed

Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed September 21, LoLdle 441: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana

Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana September 20, LoLdle 440: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami

Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami September 19, LoLdle 439: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani

Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani September 18, LoLdle 438: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves

Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves September 17, LoLdle 437: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank

Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank September 16, LoLdle 436: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh

Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh September 15, LoLdle 435: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah

The LoLdle answers for its 455th edition will be published on October 5, 2023.