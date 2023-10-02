League of Legends LoLdle answers 453: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 453rd iteration are now available. To emerge victorious, it's crucial to have considerable insight into the distinct abilities, outfits, emoticons, and quotes of all the LoL champions. Tackling LoLdle's five riddles is much simpler for those with extensive knowledge about the characters' abilities in League of Legends.

This piece addresses the questions released on October 3, 2023.

Pyke, Diana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 453rd edition (October 3, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 3 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Pyke

Pyke Quote: Diana

Diana Ability: Illaoi, Bonus : Passive

Illaoi, : Passive Emoji: Aatrox

Aatrox Splash Art: Camille, Bonus: Arcana Camille

Guessing Pyke's name should be straightforward, as he's one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Bilgewater, he made his in-game debut in 2018. Similarly, the quote can be fairly easy to link to Diana since she is a frequently used character in LoL.

Due to her high pick rate, identifying Illaoi's ability won't be difficult. The emoji puzzle won't pose much of a challenge either since Aatrox is a popular LoL champion. Much like the rest, Camille's Arcana splash art isn't too difficult to recognize.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle

Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona

Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao

Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven

Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana

Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion

Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista

Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar

Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric

Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw

Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw September 22, LoLdle 442: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed

Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed September 21, LoLdle 441: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana

Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana September 20, LoLdle 440: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami

Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami September 19, LoLdle 439: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani

Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani September 18, LoLdle 438: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves

Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves September 17, LoLdle 437: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank

Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank September 16, LoLdle 436: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh

Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh September 15, LoLdle 435: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah

The LoLdle answers for its 454th edition will be published on October 4, 2023.