League of Legends LoLdle answers 453: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 453rd iteration are now available. To emerge victorious, it's crucial to have considerable insight into the distinct abilities, outfits, emoticons, and quotes of all the LoL champions. Tackling LoLdle's five riddles is much simpler for those with extensive knowledge about the characters' abilities in League of Legends.
This piece addresses the questions released on October 3, 2023.
Pyke, Diana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 453rd edition (October 3, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the October 3 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Pyke
- Quote: Diana
- Ability: Illaoi, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Aatrox
- Splash Art: Camille, Bonus: Arcana Camille
Guessing Pyke's name should be straightforward, as he's one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Bilgewater, he made his in-game debut in 2018. Similarly, the quote can be fairly easy to link to Diana since she is a frequently used character in LoL.
Due to her high pick rate, identifying Illaoi's ability won't be difficult. The emoji puzzle won't pose much of a challenge either since Aatrox is a popular LoL champion. Much like the rest, Camille's Arcana splash art isn't too difficult to recognize.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle
- October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona
- September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao
- September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven
- September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana
- September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion
- September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista
- September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar
- September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric
- September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw
- September 22, LoLdle 442: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed
- September 21, LoLdle 441: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana
- September 20, LoLdle 440: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami
- September 19, LoLdle 439: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani
- September 18, LoLdle 438: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves
- September 17, LoLdle 437: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank
- September 16, LoLdle 436: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh
- September 15, LoLdle 435: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah
The LoLdle answers for its 454th edition will be published on October 4, 2023.