League of Legends LoLdle answers 452: Monday, October 2, 2023

The LoLdle answers for this game's 452nd iteration are now available. To come out on top in this title, it's vital to possess extensive knowledge pertaining to all LoL champions, their unique abilities, emojis, and skins. Additionally, you should be familiar with their quotes. If you know a great deal about all League of Legends personalities, you'll have an easier time deciphering the five puzzles LoLdle challenges you with.

This piece offers the answers to October 2, 2023's questions.

Riven, Nautilus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 452nd edition (October 2, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for October 2's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Riven

Riven Quote: Nautilus

Nautilus Ability: Twitch, Bonus : Q

Twitch, : Q Emoji: Varus

Varus Splash Art: Trundle, Bonus: Fright Night Trundle

Guessing Riven's name should be straightforward, as he's one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Noxus, he made his in-game debut in 2011. The quote can be fairly easy to link to Nautilus since this is a frequently used character in LoL.

Identifying Twitch's ability won't be hard due to his high pick rate in LoL. Furthermore, the emoji puzzle will most likely be easy since Varus is a popular LoL champion. Finally, Trundle's Fright Night splash art won't take any effort to recognize.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona

Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao

Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven

Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana

Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion

Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista

Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar

Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric

Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw

Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw September 22, LoLdle 442: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed

Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed September 21, LoLdle 441: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana

Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana September 20, LoLdle 440: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami

Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami September 19, LoLdle 439: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani

Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani September 18, LoLdle 438: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves

Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves September 17, LoLdle 437: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank

Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank September 16, LoLdle 436: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh

Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh September 15, LoLdle 435: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah

The LoLdle answers to this game's 453rd edition will be published on October 3, 2023.