League of Legends LoLdle answers 452: Monday, October 2, 2023

The LoLdle answers for this game's 452nd iteration are now available. To come out on top in this title, it's vital to possess extensive knowledge pertaining to all LoL champions, their unique abilities, emojis, and skins. Additionally, you should be familiar with their quotes. If you know a great deal about all League of Legends personalities, you'll have an easier time deciphering the five puzzles LoLdle challenges you with.
This piece offers the answers to October 2, 2023's questions.
Riven, Nautilus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 452nd edition (October 2, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for October 2's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Riven
- Quote: Nautilus
- Ability: Twitch, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Varus
- Splash Art: Trundle, Bonus: Fright Night Trundle
Guessing Riven's name should be straightforward, as he's one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Noxus, he made his in-game debut in 2011. The quote can be fairly easy to link to Nautilus since this is a frequently used character in LoL.
Identifying Twitch's ability won't be hard due to his high pick rate in LoL. Furthermore, the emoji puzzle will most likely be easy since Varus is a popular LoL champion. Finally, Trundle's Fright Night splash art won't take any effort to recognize.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona
- September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao
- September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven
- September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana
- September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion
- September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista
- September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar
- September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric
- September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw
- September 22, LoLdle 442: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed
- September 21, LoLdle 441: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana
- September 20, LoLdle 440: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami
- September 19, LoLdle 439: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani
- September 18, LoLdle 438: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves
- September 17, LoLdle 437: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank
- September 16, LoLdle 436: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh
- September 15, LoLdle 435: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah
The LoLdle answers to this game's 453rd edition will be published on October 3, 2023.