League of Legends LoLdle answers 451: Sunday, October 1, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 451st iteration are now available. To emerge as a victor in this title, you require immense knowledge of League of Legends champions, their exclusive powers, emoticons, and skins. Moreover, it's crucial to acquaint yourself with some witty lines that are synonymous with these LoL entities. Having an in-depth knowledge of all League of Legends characters will help you solve all five puzzles this title presents.

This piece offers the answers to October 1, 2023's LoLdle.

Udyr, Fiddlesticks, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 451st edition (October 1, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for October 1's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Udyr

Udyr Quote: Fiddlesticks

Fiddlesticks Ability: Sylas, Bonus : E

Sylas, : E Emoji: Lucian

Lucian Splash Art: Sona, Bonus: Odyssey Sona

Guessing Udyr's name should be straightforward, as he's one of the most popular jungle champions in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Freljord, he made his in-game debut in 2009. The quote could be difficult to link to Fiddlesticks since this is not a frequently used character in LoL.

Identifying Sylas's ability won't be hard due to his high pick rate in League of Legends. Furthermore, the emoji puzzle will most likely be easy since Lucian is a popular LoL champion. Finally, Sona's Odyssey splash art won't take any effort to recognize.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao

Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven

Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana

Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion

Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista

Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar

Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric

Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw

Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw September 22, LoLdle 442: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed

Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed September 21, LoLdle 441: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana

Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana September 20, LoLdle 440: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami

Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami September 19, LoLdle 439: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani

Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani September 18, LoLdle 438: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves

Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves September 17, LoLdle 437: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank

Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank September 16, LoLdle 436: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh

Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh September 15, LoLdle 435: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah

Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah September 14, LoLdle 434: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra

Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra September 13, LoLdle 433: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna

LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna September 12, LoLdle 432: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite

The LoLdle answers to this game's 452nd edition will be published on October 2, 2023.