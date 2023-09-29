League of Legends LoLdle answers 450: Saturday, September 30, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 450th iteration are now available. To conquer this game, players will need to possess a deep understanding of League of Legends champions, their skins, special abilities, and emoticons. The title also requires you to have knowledge about quotes associated with LoL characters. If you truly know your League of Legends characters, you'll have an easier time answering all questions.
This piece offers the answers to September 30, 2023's LoLdle.
Viktor, Rammus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 450th edition (September 30, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for September 30's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Viktor
- Quote: Rammus
- Ability: Twisted Fate, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Fiddlesticks
- Splash Art: Xin Zhao, Bonus: Warring Kingdoms Xin Zhao
Guessing Viktor's name should be straightforward, as he's one of the most popular mid-lane champions in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Zaun, he made his in-game debut in 2011. The quote could be difficult to link to Rammus since this is not a frequently used character in LoL.
Identifying Twisted Fate's ability won't be hard due to his high pick rate. However, the emoji puzzle will most likely be difficult since Fiddlesticks is not a popular LoL champion. Finally, Xin Zhao's Warring Kingdoms splash art is quite easy to recognize.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven
- September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana
- September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion
- September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista
- September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar
- September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric
- September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw
- September 22, LoLdle 442: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed
- September 21, LoLdle 441: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana
- September 20, LoLdle 440: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami
- September 19, LoLdle 439: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani
- September 18, LoLdle 438: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves
- September 17, LoLdle 437: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank
- September 16, LoLdle 436: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh
- September 15, LoLdle 435: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah
- September 14, LoLdle 434: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra
- September 13, LoLdle 433: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna
- September 12, LoLdle 432: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite
- September 11, LoLdle 431: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir
- September 10, LoLdle 430: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen
The LoLdle answers to this game's 451st edition will be published on October 1, 2023.