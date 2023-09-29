League of Legends LoLdle answers 450: Saturday, September 30, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 450th iteration are now available. To conquer this game, players will need to possess a deep understanding of League of Legends champions, their skins, special abilities, and emoticons. The title also requires you to have knowledge about quotes associated with LoL characters. If you truly know your League of Legends characters, you'll have an easier time answering all questions.

This piece offers the answers to September 30, 2023's LoLdle.

Viktor, Rammus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 450th edition (September 30, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 30's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Viktor

Viktor Quote: Rammus

Rammus Ability: Twisted Fate, Bonus : R

Twisted Fate, : R Emoji: Fiddlesticks

Fiddlesticks Splash Art: Xin Zhao, Bonus: Warring Kingdoms Xin Zhao

Guessing Viktor's name should be straightforward, as he's one of the most popular mid-lane champions in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Zaun, he made his in-game debut in 2011. The quote could be difficult to link to Rammus since this is not a frequently used character in LoL.

Identifying Twisted Fate's ability won't be hard due to his high pick rate. However, the emoji puzzle will most likely be difficult since Fiddlesticks is not a popular LoL champion. Finally, Xin Zhao's Warring Kingdoms splash art is quite easy to recognize.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven

Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana

Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion

Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista

Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar

Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric

Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw

Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw September 22, LoLdle 442: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed

Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed September 21, LoLdle 441: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana

Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana September 20, LoLdle 440: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami

Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami September 19, LoLdle 439: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani

Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani September 18, LoLdle 438: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves

Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves September 17, LoLdle 437: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank

Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank September 16, LoLdle 436: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh

Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh September 15, LoLdle 435: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah

Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah September 14, LoLdle 434: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra

Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra September 13, LoLdle 433: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna

LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna September 12, LoLdle 432: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite

Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite September 11, LoLdle 431: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir

Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir September 10, LoLdle 430: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen

The LoLdle answers to this game's 451st edition will be published on October 1, 2023.