League of Legends LoLdle answers 449: Friday, September 29, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 449th iteration are now available. This game includes five perplexing puzzles that necessitate extensive knowledge of League of Legends characters, their skins, abilities, and emoticons. Additionally, to accurately solve these intricate riddles, players must know quotes related to the champions in LoL.

This piece offers the answers to September 29, 2023's LoLdle.

Janna, Senna, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 449th edition (September 29, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 29's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Janna

Janna Quote: Senna

Senna Ability: Corki, Bonus : Q

Corki, : Q Emoji: Udyr

Udyr Splash Art: Draven, Bonus: Gladiator Draven

Guessing Janna's name should be straightforward, as she's one of the most popular support champions in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Zaun, she made her in-game debut in 2009. The quote riddle could be difficult to decipher since Senna is not a frequently used champion in LoL.

Identifying Corki's ability won't be hard due to his high pick rate. However, the emoji puzzle will most likely be since Udyr is not a popular LoL champion. Finally, Draven's Gladiator splash art is also quite easy to recognize.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana

Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion

Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista

Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar

Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric

Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw

Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw September 22, LoLdle 442: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed

Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed September 21, LoLdle 441: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana

Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana September 20, LoLdle 440: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami

Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami September 19, LoLdle 439: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani

Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani September 18, LoLdle 438: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves

Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves September 17, LoLdle 437: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank

Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank September 16, LoLdle 436: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh

Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh September 15, LoLdle 435: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah

Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah September 14, LoLdle 434: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra

Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra September 13, LoLdle 433: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna

LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna September 12, LoLdle 432: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite

Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite September 11, LoLdle 431: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir

Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir September 10, LoLdle 430: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen

The answers to LoLdle's 450th edition will be published on September 30, 2023.