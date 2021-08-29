Bwipo's Viego masterclass helps Fnatic secure their 4th straight trip to the LEC Summer finals

After besting Rogue today in a 3-0 sweep, Fnatic advances to challenge MAD Lions for the number 1 seed in the 2021 Worlds tournament. The two teams will compete for the title of LEC Summer Champion.

Fnatic scraped themselves off the pavement, starting in the loser's bracket, and won 4 series in a row to punch their ticket to the finals. Today against Rogue, Gabriel 'Bwipo' Rau performed brilliantly with his incredible jungler skills and carried his team on several occasions.

The LEC's prodigal son returns to the Summer finals and locks up a top spot for Worlds

Fnatic has represented the LEC in the World Tournament for almost its entire lifespan. Whether rolling out of the gates as the European Champion or sliding in through the Play-In spots, they've always managed to find their way through. Fnatic is piecing together a nice little string of LEC title matches by making it to their fourth final in a row. Their run to consecutive finals started back in 2018.

Fnatic lost to G2 in the previous two Summer finals. However, they clinched victory against Schalke 04 in their 2018 battle for the crown. Having said that, Fnatic will look to even their record at 2 wins and 2 losses.

Meanwhile, MAD Lions have surged their way to the finals after slaughtering G2 and Rogue along the way. Suffice to say, Fnatic will have a tough matchup against the 2021 Spring Champions.

Fnatic's jungler, Bwipo, showed up for his team and outclassed Kacper 'Inspired' Sloma on nearly every occasion. Bwipo's Viego gameplay was pure genius, giving up only 2 drakes and 0 barons throughout the entire series.

His presence in the tower dives and prowess at using Viego's kit is unmatched at this point in the LEC.

When Inspired attempted to pull off the same magic on Viego and surrendered Trundle, Bwipo took the troll king in Game 3 and whacked Rogue around with ease.

He and his team have been able to cruise through the playoffs, displaying impressive performances that rocketed them from the fifth seed in the lower bracket to a chance of claiming another LEC title.

