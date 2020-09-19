Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Alpha gameplay triggers a whole new debate as SBMM trends online 

Ever since its official reveal, one of the most anticipated games of the year has been Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
The sixth installment of the immensely popular Black Ops series is set in the 1980s this time, and appears to be a classic espionage tale replete with stunning visuals and fast-paced gameplay.
Call of Duty recently revealed an official Alpha feature which allows players to get a taste of the upcoming gameplay, including a new multiplayer mode. The limited-time event will run from the 18th to 20th of September and is approximately 25GB in size:
However, since the launch of the Alpha, a whole new debate has begun online, mainly pertaining to SBMM or Skill-based matchmaking.
While some consider it a boon, several have long labelled it a persistent bane that serves as one of the major issues in the era of multiplayer games today.
What is SBMM, and how does it impact Call of Duty?
Skill-based matchmaking or SBMM basically decides the quality of players which are added in a particular lobby, which is done based on a complex algorithmic process commonly referred to as matchmaking.
While this may seem like a great opportunity to excel and improve at the game, there appears to be a discrepancy in the final selection as several external factors end up influencing the outcome of matchmaking.
Be it geographical factors such as location and connectivity or the fact that lower-skilled players seldom get a chance to contest in higher-skilled lobbies. SBMM prevents the element of surprise from seeping into the game as a casual gameplay experience tends to take a severe hit, with each match consisting of high stakes and intense competition, especially for the higher-skilled players.
They are constantly pressurized to perform at the top of their game, which tends to suck the fun out for those who are looking for a wholesome gaming experience.
Keeping this in mind, with the launch of the new Multiplayer-mode in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Alpha, several took to Twitter to react to SBMM and expressed displeasure over its addition :
As Twitter continues to go into a meltdown over the recent Call of Duty Alpha, expect the SBMM debate to rage on with no clear solution in sight yet.
Published 19 Sep 2020, 20:10 IST