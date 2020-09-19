Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Alpha gameplay triggers a whole new debate as SBMM trends online 

Ever since its official reveal, one of the most anticipated games of the year has been Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The sixth installment of the immensely popular Black Ops series is set in the 1980s this time, and appears to be a classic espionage tale replete with stunning visuals and fast-paced gameplay.

Call of Duty recently revealed an official Alpha feature which allows players to get a taste of the upcoming gameplay, including a new multiplayer mode. The limited-time event will run from the 18th to 20th of September and is approximately 25GB in size:

Play #BlackOpsColdWar right NOW.



✅ No Code Required

✅ Free on PS4



Be among the first to experience the next generation of Black Ops Multiplayer in the PS4 Alpha.



— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 18, 2020

However, since the launch of the Alpha, a whole new debate has begun online, mainly pertaining to SBMM or Skill-based matchmaking.

While some consider it a boon, several have long labelled it a persistent bane that serves as one of the major issues in the era of multiplayer games today.

There comes a point and time where players who play Call of Duty extensively, like us, can no longer enjoy the game because SBMM forces us in lobbies that are not enjoyable.



It’s not about pub-stomping. It’s about the experience for all players; not just about the new players. — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) September 19, 2020

What is SBMM, and how does it impact Call of Duty?

Skill-based matchmaking or SBMM basically decides the quality of players which are added in a particular lobby, which is done based on a complex algorithmic process commonly referred to as matchmaking.

While this may seem like a great opportunity to excel and improve at the game, there appears to be a discrepancy in the final selection as several external factors end up influencing the outcome of matchmaking.

Skill-based matchmaking is an ailing problem with games such as Call of Duty (Image Credits: nme.com)

Be it geographical factors such as location and connectivity or the fact that lower-skilled players seldom get a chance to contest in higher-skilled lobbies. SBMM prevents the element of surprise from seeping into the game as a casual gameplay experience tends to take a severe hit, with each match consisting of high stakes and intense competition, especially for the higher-skilled players.

They are constantly pressurized to perform at the top of their game, which tends to suck the fun out for those who are looking for a wholesome gaming experience.

Keeping this in mind, with the launch of the new Multiplayer-mode in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Alpha, several took to Twitter to react to SBMM and expressed displeasure over its addition :

The SBMM in Cold War is nuts. — Seth Huntsmen (@scump) September 18, 2020

developers for Battle Royale games have now all included skill based matchmaking (SBMM) to in their eyes make a better playing experience for everyone, but it sure has ruined the fun for a lot of people — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) September 18, 2020

if you like SBMM in video games that say's a lot about you. You have no drive, no confidence, no resilience, and no work ethic and probably wont make it anywhere in life. — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) September 19, 2020

In the overall enjoyment of COD tho I do agree with the majority of people that hate SBMM. The insane part is they could fix that with ease if they only have it in a competitive playlist (Which they have an entire league for) — FaZe Pamaj (@Pamaj) September 18, 2020

Instead of ranked playlists, we're just gonna get SBMM every year — Jordan Kaplan (@JKap415) September 18, 2020

Make a fun cod, and you don't need SBMM.



COD 4: No SBMM - Revolutionary game.

MW2 - NO SBMM - The fans LOVED it

MW3 - NO SBMM Fun as fuck

BO2 - NO SBMM - AMAZING GAME.



If you make the game good in the first place, it doesn't need SBMM. That's what ranked play is for! #SBMM — Astonish Jxck (@Unionstreaming) September 19, 2020

SBMM doesn’t belong in CoD



Just give us a good Ranked Playlist instead — MN Attach (@Attach) September 19, 2020

No matter how good a CoD is, if it has SBMM it instantly sucks the life out of it for me. The argument that SBMM doesn't matter is absurd. If BO2 and MW3 released with SBMM back in the day, those games would have also been shit. SBMM ruins gaming but it makes companies money. — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) September 19, 2020

SBMM will destroy this game — -mına (@WinterKyou) September 19, 2020

SBMM is the worst thing in the gaming industry! — Mikey - Gaming News (@FNBRHQ) September 19, 2020

As Twitter continues to go into a meltdown over the recent Call of Duty Alpha, expect the SBMM debate to rage on with no clear solution in sight yet.