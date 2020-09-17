In the Sony PS5 Showcase on September 16, 2020, one of the games covered was Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The game has been revealed to the world before this, with a trailer and a long multiplayer reveal, but the latest footage was of a campaign mission in Cold War.

Along side the new campaign footage reveal was a surprise announcement of an upcoming Alpha test. The test will be available this coming Friday on PS4 only.

PS5: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War revealed, Multiplayer 'Alpha' available for free starting September 18th

(Image Credit: Treyarch)

The PS5 announcement of a free Alpha weekend was brought along with the new campaign footage of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. In a final clip of that presentation, a date was given for the Alpha, which is September 18 to September 20.

The Alpha will apparently be free to all players with access. That access comes in the form of being a PlayStation 4 owner, considering there is no PS5 yet. Unfortunately for the rest of the player base, if users don't have a PS4 then they will be sitting this Alpha weekend out. A beta weekend for all will follow on October 8, which will be available to all players.

Before the announcement of the COD: Black Ops Cold War alpha, a full clip of a dark, spec ops mission was shown. Supposedly the first campaign mission, it will take place near an airport of some kind. Caputred on PS5, gameplay displayed plenty of mechanics such as the sliding feature that has been so heavily talked about, RC cars, and slow motion bullets hitting an enemy target.

The campaign mission took place on an airport runway where planes were supposedly taking cargo. Along with the character Woods, the player or the protagonist take on the runway and work their way through the enemies. Eventually after some crisp action with an XM4 rifle, the squad takes a vehicle and chases down their target in action movie fashion. That's when the RC car is deployed and the pair get to their target. Clips of the rest of the campaign were shown after the mission stopped.

The PS5 showcase reveal of Cold War gave us some new insight on what the game will play like and especially what we can expect from the campaign itself. COD: Black Ops Cold War will likely be another incentive to get the PS5 with exclusive rewards.