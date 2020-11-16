Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold war "Calling Card" keeps resetting, infuriates players on Twitter

Calling Card glitch the latest issue that has left Call Of Duty Cold War players frustrated.

Recently, COD players have been witnessing their hard-earned calling cards getting reset to the first calling card choice that they made in the game. Many gamers are getting irritated by this glitch, and they have been stating their displeasure on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Calling Cards are a unique piece of honour given to players in the Call of Duty franchise, upon completion of certain challenges, general progression, or simply by purchasing it using in-game currency.

These unique name tags were added to the Call of Duty franchise as a customization option way back in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. They provide a sense of accomplishment to the gamers and help show off their achievements in the game to fellow players. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is no different, as it has a huge variety of Calling cards for players to choose from.

Calling Cards keep getting reset in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold war; enrages gamers

To look for the available calling cards and set one in the game, players will have to navigate their way to the Barracks menu under Multiplayer. From there, players will need to select Player Identity and then click on Calling Cards. They can hover over the unobtained cards to see the challenge that is required to be completed to acquire that certain calling card in the game.

Hi @CallOfDuty & @Treyarch. Please fix the barracks glitch in #ColdWar. When trying to change my calling card, it updates but never saves when I enter a game. This has happened multiple times.



Also there's a glitch since I reached 1st Prestige. I'm a level 12, but it displays — Deja (@MrSlapWow) November 15, 2020

In Cold War, does anyone else’s calling card change back to a default one without changing it? Bugs man — Chef Hector (@ChefHecz) November 14, 2020

Some calling cards have attractive 2-D art on them, while others are animated and look very interesting in the game. Moreover, many players love these calling cards, as it showcases the time and effort that they have put in to complete the challenge. They can also act as an intimidating factor when matched up against real players in the various multiplayer modes that COD offers.

Cold War nuclear calling card pic.twitter.com/4Si04Im4EC — Silentfurr (@PawsnClawz) November 13, 2020

The developers haven't issued an official statement yet. Still, they are expected to send out a hotfix update to solve this problem as soon as possible.

