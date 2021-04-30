Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War controversial challenge tracking update allegedly promotes match abandons

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has just entered Season 3, and players are having a field day with the update.

While the new version has mostly been a success, there have been issues plaguing players related to challenge tracking, which has made it nearly impossible for some players to get the Adler skin in-game.

As a result, Raven Software has extended the challenge and released a contentious update that has the community worried about the game's health.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Challenge Tracking now subjectively applies for abandoned games

The controversial patch note that has raised eyebrows in the Black Ops community (image via Activision)

At first glance, players can see the problem front and center. With the assurance that challenges will get tracked even after an abandon, players can now sabotage games by simply getting their challenge completed and leaving the server.

To make matters worse, players no longer need to manually track challenges anymore as a pop-up will now show up in-game when a player achieves their challenge objective. Players can use this as a prompt to quit their multiplayer match without consequence.

Addressing the concerns, Treyarch community manager Josh Torres clarified the issue via his Twitter account.

"Just to be extra clear: If the challenge requires you to finish a match, like an MP weapon unlock challenge, then you *must* complete said match." - Josh Torres, Treyarch community manager."

While it is not clear how many challenges will require players to sit out of a match, this move certainly hurts players who queue for matches only to be left shorthanded by the halfway mark.

