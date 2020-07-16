Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War leaked on Microsoft Store 

Call of Duty has experienced a massive leak a few hours ago. A game named The Red Door from Activision just got listed on the Microsoft store. The Red Door is reportedly the previously leaked Call of Duty Black Ops cold war that Treyarch has been working on.

Now those of you don't know Treyarch Games, the developers of Call of Duty Black Ops franchise have been working on a new reboot of the series. Seeing the recent leaks, we can say that The Red Door is indeed Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

Moving on to the details of the leaked game. It is being published by Activation, and the game size is 81.65 GB. The listing even has an official description of the game product.

There is more than one truth. If you go looking for answers, be ready to question everything and accept that nothing will ever be the same. The Red Door awaits, do you dare step through it?

Call of Duty may release as full game on consoles first

Checking the system requirements tab, we can see that there are no PC requirements. Furthermore, only Xbox one is mentioned. Now, this can lead to an assumption that Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War or the Red Door will release as alpha/full game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 first.

Previously, the game was leaked on the PlayStation Network a few weeks ago under the content id tag "COD2020INTALPHA1" which further strengthens our assumption. To elaborate, the content id tag clearly says COD which stands for Call of Duty, then 2020, the release year and then an ID tag, and at last ALPHA1, describing that it is the first alpha for the game.

For more details on Call of Duty 2020 stick to Sportskeeda.