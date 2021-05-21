Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: Understanding the new Suppressor buff and other changes

Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded has added some incredible content to the game along with some nerfs and buffs.

One particular buff is for the Suppressor muzzle attachment for Black Ops Cold War weapons. The change is being labeled a huge buff and will see immediate attachment changes in the meta.

The new Suppressor, as it is being called, will give Black Ops Cold War players more of an idea on what muzzle attachments to use. Players should be able to understand what situations suit which suppressors better now.

Black Ops Cold War Suppressor Buff

Image via Raven Softwar

The above image is a screengrab directly from Raven Software's patch notes. The changes to the Suppressor are going to have a huge impact on how Black Ops Cold War muzzle attachments are viewed.

They directly state that they believe this change will have widespread effects. The removal of Bullet Velocity reduction is massive. It also now increases Bullet Velocity, along with ADS Speed and Sprint to Fire Speed.

YouTuber JGOD has done a wonderful job of breaking down the buff to the Suppressor in Black Ops Cold War. He goes over the adjustments and how the Suppressor matches up with the other muzzle attachments.

He tests it across a variety of weapons from each category. He then put together a spreadsheet showcasing the differences between the Suppressor with the Agency/Wrapped and the Agency/GRU on some guns.

for all Cold War’s SMGs in Call of Duty: Warzone use the normal suppressor because it got buff. — Lakers Fan (@NBAfan23232) May 21, 2021

As Raven Software stated, they want Black Ops Cold War players to make compelling decisions regarding loadouts. If Effective Damage Range isn't a big deal, like with a speedy SMG, the Suppressor may be the best option.

If handling is not a priority and Effective Damage Range makes a difference on the weapon, a muzzle such as the GRU would be the suppressor choice. It really is fascinating.

A lot of interesting changes in the latest Warzone patch. I’m hella curious to try out the changes to the ZRG’s mobility and the new Suppressor modifications (Cold War only?) — 𝖆𝖞𝖔𝖎𝖙𝖘𝖏𝖊𝖗𝖊 (∞%) (@pb_jer) May 20, 2021

JGOD went on to discuss when to use which suppressor. It truly is up to player preference in Black Ops Cold War, but some situations certainly do call for one or the other.

If a weapon is going to be used for long range engagements, the buffed Suppressor is not the best choice. For those who like to opt for close range weapon builds, though, the buff to the Suppressor is a game changer.