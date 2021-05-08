Call of Duty hints at the arrival of Warzone on COD: Mobile

Call of Duty's official Twitter account recently teased the introduction of Warzone to COD: Mobile.

… but what about a Warzone? 🏹 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 8, 2021

Although COD: Mobile already has a dedicated battle royale mode in the game, many fans are frustrated and disappointed with the current map.

However, the introduction of Warzone and the Verdansk map in COD: Mobile, along with all the features available in Call of Duty: Warzone, could possibly make the mobile game the best battle royale available.

Call of Duty: Warzone in COD: Mobile

Although there has been a lot of speculation regarding the release of Warzone for mobile devices, Activision has not released a projected timeline for the same.

While the hint on Twitter might be nothing more than a mere teaser, plenty of fans in the community are eager for the introduction of Warzone on COD: Mobile.

Warzone mobile? — zero crisis /0day (@salah88320193) May 8, 2021

Turn battle Royale into war zone pls and it will be the best game ever — phear (@iMoods4) May 8, 2021

Warzone mobile?🧐 — m2games (@M2Games2) May 8, 2021

Considering the massive popularity of Call of Duty: Warzone, it is safe to say that Activision would definitely want to expand its player base by introducing the game to millions of COD: Mobile fanatics. However, even if there is a version of Warzone coming to COD: Mobile, it is certain that it won't happen for the next few months.

Given Activision's marketing and publicity strategies, the publishers will definitely want to create massive hype around Warzone on COD: Mobile when it eventually releases. The entire process will include various teasers and trailers and could easily span over the duration of a few weeks.

So warzone on mobile? — Pr0digyZRX (@NeighbrhoodHero) May 8, 2021

Are u sure about that 😂!!!.... Don't create hype 🥲 sometimes it sucks 🥲 but Really mobile players are there waiting for something exciting and enjoying as a BR genre from U guys @Activision 🙂 pls do something for global BR players on Codmobile 🥺we are OGs ❤️😭 — itS_MG (@itSMG70185570) May 8, 2021

If they release a new warzone game in mobile the number of players playing codm will decrease so I think there will be a new map in codm like verdansk — Nijas noushad (@Nijasnoushad1) May 8, 2021

Ne they should bring seperate wz mobile then there will be more hype are more people will try the game — Duereaper (@duereaper) May 8, 2021

Activision recently revealed that COD: Mobile has been downloaded over 500 million times since its release. This would be an ideal opportunity for the developers to introduce Warzone on mobile devices, just as Activision Blizzard president Daniel Alegre had wanted in 2020.

Alegre had said:

"We need to make sure that we’re enabling our franchises on the billions of mobile devices that are available right now. That’s by far our biggest opportunity and we’re investing meaningfully to capitalize on this and to take all our franchises to mobile over time."

However, until and unless there is an official confirmation from Activision, it is impossible to speculate on a possible release date for Warzone on COD: Mobile.

Players can keep an eye on all developments regarding Call of Duty: Warzone on mobile devices by visiting the r/WarzoneMobile subreddit.