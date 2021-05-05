COD Mobile crosses 500 million downloads globally, developers giving away free gifts to players

To cash in on the popularity, major game publishers have been launching the mobile version of their popular PC titles, like COD Mobile. Publisher Activision launched the mobile version of its legendary franchise, Call of Duty, on 1st October 2019.

Over the intervening months, mobile gaming has grown exponentially, thanks to smartphones getting more powerful and data becoming highly affordable.

COD Mobile became an instant success and crossed the 100 million downloads mark in the first week, while it reached the 150 million mark in the first month itself. A few months back, popular data analyst firm Sensor Tower reported that the lifetime revenue for Call of Duty Mobile had crossed the 640 million USD mark worldwide.

In the latest development, COD Mobile announced on its social media pages that they had crossed 500 million downloads. This mark came in about 19 months, while the game had crossed the 270 million download milestone in the first year of launch.

To celebrate the milestone, Activision is giving ten Radio Current crates to all players through the in-game mail.

About Call of Duty Mobile

COD Mobile is a free-to-play shooter developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision. It is built on the Unity Engine and is available on both platforms, i.e., Android and iOS. The game offers fast gameplay and smooth graphics on different maps and modes.

COD Mobile esports

In association with Sony Mobile, Activision had announced the COD Mobile Championship 2020, a 1 million USD prize pool championship. However, the event was canceled due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, and the prize pool was distributed equally among seven regional champions.

On April 14th, 2021, the publisher announced the second edition, the COD Mobile Championship 2021, which will commence in June.