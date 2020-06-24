Call of Duty Mobile overtakes PUBG Mobile to surpass 250 million downloads worldwide

Call of Duty Mobile has surpassed 250 million-plus downloads worldwide, across versions, since its launch.

PUBG Mobile is the next best game, with 236 million such downloads in the same timeframe.

Gametube FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Picture Courtesy: Sensor Tower

Call of Duty Mobile, which is the smartphone version of the popular game Call of Duty, was released on 1 October 2019, immediately breaking all records by raking up 150 million downloads in the first month itself.

Now, according to new estimates by Sensor Tower, Call of Duty Mobile has surpassed 250 million-plus downloads. This includes installs of all of the game’s versions across the world. Which means that since the October launch, Call of Duty Mobile has surpassed 250 million downloads.

Also read: Fnatic likely to announce its COD Mobile roster soon

PUBG Mobile is the next-best game with 236 million downloads in the same time frame, followed by Fortnite with 78 million downloads.

Call of Duty Mobile most popular in the US

In terms of popularity, Call of Duty Mobile has been most popular in United States, where it has seen nearly 45 million downloads, or close to 18 percent the total number. India is the No 2 country for downloads, with Brazil coming in at 3.

"Till date, COD: mobile has raked around 327 million USD in player spending, this is 78 percent more than the amount generated by PUBG Mobile worldwide during the same period, after it began monetising in April 2018, and about 83 percent of what was spent in the iOS version of Fortnite in the same duration post-launch," — Sensor Tower

Call of Duty Mobile is available to download on both Android and iOS devices for free. The game offers different maps and modes, including a 100-player battle royale battleground, fast 5v5 team death matches and sniper vs sniper battles. The game is is developed by TiMi Studios, and published by Activision.

Advertisement

"COD: Mobile saw its second-highest revenue of 53 million USD in May which is 62 percent more than its revenue in Jan and only second to its launch month of October where it earned around 55 million USD.The U.S.A is leading with $134 million revenue from player spending or 41 percent of the total revenue. Japan ranks No. 2 for revenue, while Brazil is No. 3 by this metric," Sensor Tower added.

Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 Tournament was also announced back in April, as was a partnership between Activision Blizzard and Sony Mobile Communications. The event features more than $1 million in total prize money, which includes both cash and in-game rewards.

This is, however, far lesser than what PUBG Mobile announced for its 2020 equivalent, which is 5 million USD. PUBG Mobile has also regularly been creating hype by hosting tournaments with massive prize pools, even at the regional level. It remains to be seen how long it takes before Call of Duty Mobile comes close to these prize numbers as well.