Fnatic likely to announce its COD Mobile roster soon

After PUBG Mobile, Fnatic is all set to make its debut in Call of Duty Mobile soon.

The date of the announcement has not been revealed yet.

Rabia

Fnatic has already jumped into the fast-growing mobile esports industry by acquiring a PUBG Mobile roster in India. They have already made a mark in PUBG Mobile tournaments and the question that's been prevalent among their fans pertains to their debut in other titles like Free Fire and Call of Duty Mobile.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Fnatic India Lead, Nimish 'Nemo' Raut revealed that the organization is actively looking into the other mobile esports titles and will soon announce their COD Mobile roster. Here's what he said:

Yes, they are looking into these two titles actively. The announcement will be coming very soon for a COD mobile team, at a global level. However, the reality is that the ecosystem is not ready for such a huge investment.

He further added:

Fnatic doesn’t want to own a team without profit. The ecosystem is not sufficient to even afford to pay players a proper salary right now. Till the time we don’t see a clear pathway for this to be successful and sustainable, we will sit on the fence on it.

Call of Mobile officially entered the mobile esports scene this year with its first-ever global tournament, Call of Duty Mobile Championship 2020. The inclusion of Fnatic into its esports scene will definitely be a big boost for COD.

The country from where the roster will be picked has not been revealed yet and the exact date of the announcement is also not known at this moment in time. Fnatic currently has rosters of the following games globally:

League of Legends

League of Legends UK

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

Rainbow Six: Seige

Fortnite

FIFA

PUBG Mobile

