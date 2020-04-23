Call of Duty Mobile Championship 2020 announced with $1 Million Prize Pool

Call of Duty Mobile Championship 2020

COD Mobile is the mobile version of the famous Call of Duty battle royale game. It is available to download on both Android and iOS devices for free. The game offers different maps and modes to play with, including a 100-player Battle Royale battleground, fast 5v5 team death-matches, Sniper vs Sniper battles etc.

Activision has announced its first-ever global tournament called the Call of Duty Mobile Championship 2020 that will commence on 30th April 2020. The tournament offers a massive prize pool of more than $ 1 Million. Activision has shared the necessary information regarding the dates and the format of the competition and will be sharing the remaining other details as the tournament progresses.

Date of Commencement: 30th April 2020.

The leaks were already there on the internet for a while, but now it has been announced officially. The tournament was announced on the official Twitter handle of Call of Duty Mobile:

COD Mobile Championship 2020 Format

Here are the complete details of the said tournament:

Stage 1 (Online Qualifiers)

Date: 30th April 2020 to 24th May 2020.

Each weekend the eligible players in different countries, who want to participate in the tournament, need to enter the game on the scheduled days.

Once the players click on Sign-Up, the qualifiers will go live. The first ten ranked matches they'll play will earn them tournament points. If a player reaches 80 points, then he/she will qualify directly to the Stage 2 of the tournament. Additionally, the officials are also giving rewards to players who register for the tournament, achieve something as the tournament progresses, or if they qualify for the second stage.

Stage 2 and Beyond

The players who will qualify for the second stage of the tournament will have to make the team out of the players who qualified during Stage 1. Stage 2 of the competition, like Stage 1, will also be conducted online.

The organisers will soon be releasing other details of the tournament, including the rules, cash prizes, and where/how to watch.

