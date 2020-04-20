Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Beta update patch notes officially released
- Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Beta update has been released officially along with the complete patch notes.
- The players can download it before 21st April on their Android devices.
Modified 20 Apr 2020, 02:03 IST
Published 20 Apr 2020, 02:03 IST
The Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Beta Test Server has been released, and players can download and install it on their devices before 21st April. This update has brought new maps, modes, operator skills and much more.
The CODM Season 6 Beta version is only available for Android devices, and its size is around 1.9 GB. The patch notes of Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 beta update has also been released officially.
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Beta Update Patch Notes
What's New:
- Kill Confirmed Mode: A brand new 5v5 multiplayer mode called the Kill Confirmed Mode is added into the game. The players will have to collect the dogtags of the opponents to score after killing them and the first team to score 30 points wins the game.
- Capture the Flag Mode: It is one of the most exciting modes in COD Mobile. In this mode, the players have to protect the team's gold while trying to capture the opponents gold to collect the points. The team with more gold wins the round, and the team who wins two rounds first is the winner of the match. It is also a 5v5 mode.
- 1vs1 Duel Mode: As the name suggests, you will be put against one opponent, and you will have to take him down to win points. It is available to play in Saloon Map only.
- Rust Map: Rust Map is the smallest map in Call of Duty Mobile and was first introduced in Call of Duty PC version. It is a rusty map, and its small size ensures high combat action.
- Saloon Map: It is also a small-sized map featuring a Wild West Theme and is designed especially for the 1vs1 mode of the game.
- New Operator Skill: A new operator skill called Annihilator has been added to the game. Its ability is to kill the opponent in a single shot, and it also has the aim-assist feature that makes it even more effective.
Other Improvements:
- New Event UI
- Various Battle Royale Map Updates
- Other Bug Fixes
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 public testing is only available for the first 20,000 users on a first-come-first-serve basis. So, quickly register on the app before the application submission ends.
