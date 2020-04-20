Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Beta update patch notes officially released 

COD Mobile Season 6

The Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Beta Test Server has been released, and players can download and install it on their devices before 21st April. This update has brought new maps, modes, operator skills and much more.

The CODM Season 6 Beta version is only available for Android devices, and its size is around 1.9 GB. The patch notes of Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 beta update has also been released officially.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Beta Update Patch Notes

What's New:

Kill Confirmed Mode: A brand new 5v5 multiplayer mode called the Kill Confirmed Mode is added into the game. The players will have to collect the dogtags of the opponents to score after killing them and the first team to score 30 points wins the game.

Kill Confirmed Mode

Capture the Flag Mode: It is one of the most exciting modes in COD Mobile. In this mode, the players have to protect the team's gold while trying to capture the opponents gold to collect the points. The team with more gold wins the round, and the team who wins two rounds first is the winner of the match. It is also a 5v5 mode.

Capture The Flag Mode

1vs1 Duel Mode: As the name suggests, you will be put against one opponent, and you will have to take him down to win points. It is available to play in Saloon Map only.

1vs1 Duel Mode

Rust Map: Rust Map is the smallest map in Call of Duty Mobile and was first introduced in Call of Duty PC version. It is a rusty map, and its small size ensures high combat action.

Rust Map

Saloon Map: It is also a small-sized map featuring a Wild West Theme and is designed especially for the 1vs1 mode of the game.

Saloon Map

New Operator Skill: A new operator skill called Annihilator has been added to the game. Its ability is to kill the opponent in a single shot, and it also has the aim-assist feature that makes it even more effective.

Annihilator Operator Skill

Other Improvements:

New Event UI

Various Battle Royale Map Updates

Other Bug Fixes

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 public testing is only available for the first 20,000 users on a first-come-first-serve basis. So, quickly register on the app before the application submission ends.

