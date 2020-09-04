Recently, we spoke about the humungous vacuum that Fortnite’s removal from Apple’s and Google’s app stores has created. Since the game’s release on Apple’s App store in March 2018, Fortnite Mobile has garnered more than $1.2 Billion in revenue!

Of course, around 30% of this figure went to Apple in the form of the fee that it levies on each and every transaction on its platform. Regardless, Fortnite’s removal presents a rather interesting opportunity for its competitors. According to SensorTower, Fortnite Mobile is third on the list of the highest-grossing Battle Royale shooters in the world.

However, when only the US market is considered, Fortnite is comprehensively on the top spot, with around $181 million garnered in 2020. In this article, we look at some of the competitors that seem to have already benefitted from Fortnite's removal from Apple’s app store.

Image Credits: Gurugamer

Call of Duty: Mobile revenue goes up by 69% following Fortnite's ban from Google and App Store

As already mentioned, Fortnite is the third highest grossing Battle Royale Mobile game of of all time. The top spot is taken by PUBG Mobile, which is followed by Knives Out, while Garena Free Fire takes the fourth spot, followed by COD: Mobile.

Regardless, it is Fortnite’s biggest market, which will interest its competitors the most in its absence. Fortnite is the biggest player in the US, with around $181 million spent by users since the start of year, leading up to its ban. Fortnite is followed by PUBG Mobile with $156 million, while COD: Mobile takes the third spot with around $111 million.

Image Credits: SensorTower

Needless to say, as far as Fortnite’s competitiors are concerned, the biggest opportunity lies in the US market, where Forntite accounts for around 34% of the total spending. Further, in the seven days following Fortnite’s removal, COD: Mobile has seen an increase of 69% in its week on week revenue. While this is impressive, it will be unrealistic to expect the growth rate to be maintained, over the coming time.

For COD: Mobile particularly, this is an incredible opportunity to increase its revenue and become one of the top three Battle Royale mobile games in the world. In 2020 alone, while PUBG mobile is the clear leader with $1.6 billion revenue, the rest of the pack has similar earnings. Garena Free Fire is at the second spot at $395 million, while COD: Mobile is at the fifth spot, with $277 million.

Image Credit: SensorTower

Hence, in Fortnite’s absence, COD: Mobile in particular has a clear run in the US market, and can end up overtaking other competitors, although PUBG Mobile is still the leader, in this segment.