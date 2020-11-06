Call of Duty: Mobile Season 12 update leaks: New map, night mode, character, and more

Call of Duty: Mobile is about to get a new update soon, however, an official release date is yet to be announced by Activision. As the leaks suggest, the latest update will come with a new map, night mode, character, and more. The theme for the new season is still unknown as of now, and the latest update is expected to release on November 11, 2020.

Activision has confirmed the new map, as well as one of the upcoming characters in the Season 12 update. In addition to this, data miners have also leaked the features that may be included in the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 12 update, and here is the list.

COD Mobile Season 12 Leaks

Call of Duty: Mobile (Image Credits: Activison)

Hackney Yard Map

Hackney Map (Image Credits: Activision)

Hackney Yard Map is a gritty, rubbish-filled industrial park on the wrong side of town, and it is a roughly-rectangular map that made its debut during the Modern Warfare Beta. We can expect this map in Call of Duty: Mobile as well.

Hey #CODMobile players, sun's getting real low.



🔜 New MP map coming in the next season! pic.twitter.com/xcPtO54ags — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) November 4, 2020

Advertisement

Breaking down Call Of Duty: Mobile's expected additions

Night Mode (Hackney Yard, Crash, Summit)

Nightmode Multiplayer Call of Duty: Mobile (Image Credits: Reddit)

Dataminers were able to find that night mode will be added to the game, but that it is limited to 3 maps as of now. The three maps are - Hackney Yard, Crash, and Summit.

Special Character Nikto - Dark Side

Nikto Darkside Skin in Call of Duty: Warzone (Image Credits: Activision)

New Special Character Niko was also found in the update leaks. The character has a unique UAV skin and an AR watch, with kill numbers displayed in a unique Red Color.

New Heartbeat Sensor

Heart Beat Sensor in Call of Duty: Mobile (Image Credits: Reddit)

If you have played Call of Duty: Warzone or Call of Duty Multiplayer, you must be familiar with this device. Heartbeat Sensor helps in detecting the location of enemies, and we are expecting this to come in as a perk in the Mobile version. It will surely change the gameplay style used by various players.

Advertisement

Ballistic Shield

Ballistic Shield

There is also the possibility of the Ballistic Sheild getting introduced in Call of Duty: Mobile. Call of Duty's previous versions have already had this item for a very long time, so it’s not overly surprising that it is entering this version as well.

New Character from Infinite Warfare in Lucky Draw

Image credits: Reddit

Last but not least, another new character is coming to Call of Duty: Mobile, and it originates from Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. Activision confirmed the inclusion of the character after a Reddit user asked about the release of the FTL skin for the future battle pass. Call of Duty: Mobile officially replied to it on Reddit, and here's what they quoted:

Advertisement

Hahaha, we cannot help but laugh at that too. To be fair to OP, the original FTL was in the Battle Pass back in Season 3. There is actually another character from IW coming this next season, but they are in a lucky draw. So, you aren't far off. The Battle Pass has some excellent characters in it though and it should be an perfect counter to the vibrancy and silliness of this season.

Also Read: When does COD Mobile Season 12 start?